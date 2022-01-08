DPP Haji orders probe into Senator Linturi’s ‘madoadoa’ remark

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji. [Chemtai Lochakapong, Standard ]

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai to commence investigations into remarks made by Senator Mithika Linturi on Saturday.

Haji, in a statement, said the utterances by the Meru Senator are akin to hate speech and incitement.

“My attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social platforms portraying Mithika Linturi allegedly addressing a crowd and stating that [watu wa Uasin Gishu msicheze na wakenya. Nawaomba kwamba madoadoa mliyo nayo hapa muweze kuondoa…], which utterances could incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence, or discrimination,” Haji wrote.

Further, the DPP expects Mutyambai to file and submit a report of the probe before Friday, January 14.

Linturi was captured on camera asking Eldoret residents during a Deputy President William Ruto rally to remove “madoadoa” who do not support him [Ruto].

“Nawaomba kwamba madoadoa mliyo nayo hapa muweze kuondoa. [I urge you to do away with madodoa in your midst],” he said.

But, he would later clarify his statement to The Standard on phone; “I am just saying if we are supporting him [Ruto] from Meru and the Mt Kenya region, then the likes of MPs Kutuny, Kamar, and Mishra should not be re-elected,” Linturi told a Standard Editor.

Madoadoa is a very emotive term in Kenyan politics. It evokes memories of past episodes of pre and post-election ethnic violence where certain communities were attacked for not supporting a candidate from the larger host community.

