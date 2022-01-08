× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
DPP Haji orders probe into Senator Linturi’s ‘madoadoa’ remark

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | January 8th 2022

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji. [Chemtai Lochakapong, Standard ]

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai to commence investigations into remarks made by Senator Mithika Linturi on Saturday.

Haji, in a statement, said the utterances by the Meru Senator are akin to hate speech and incitement.

“My attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social platforms portraying Mithika Linturi allegedly addressing a crowd and stating that [watu wa Uasin Gishu msicheze na wakenya. Nawaomba kwamba madoadoa mliyo nayo hapa muweze kuondoa…], which utterances could incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence, or discrimination,” Haji wrote.

Further, the DPP expects Mutyambai to file and submit a report of the probe before Friday, January 14.

KEEP READING

Linturi was captured on camera asking Eldoret residents during a Deputy President William Ruto rally to remove “madoadoa” who do not support him [Ruto].

“Nawaomba kwamba madoadoa mliyo nayo hapa muweze kuondoa. [I urge you to do away with madodoa in your midst],” he said.

But, he would later clarify his statement to The Standard on phone; “I am just saying if we are supporting him [Ruto] from Meru and the Mt Kenya region, then the likes of MPs Kutuny, Kamar, and Mishra should not be re-elected,” Linturi told a Standard Editor.

Madoadoa is a very emotive term in Kenyan politics. It evokes memories of past episodes of pre and post-election ethnic violence where certain communities were attacked for not supporting a candidate from the larger host community.

