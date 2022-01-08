Senator Linturi explains his Ruto rally ‘madoadoa’ remark

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Utterances by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi at a rally led by Deputy President William Ruto in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County today have rattled have caused a storm.

The senator is captured on camera asking Eldoret residents to remove “madoadoa” who do not support Ruto.

“Nawaomba kwamba madoadoa mliyo nayo hapa muweze kuondoa. [I urge you to do away with madodoa in your midst],” he said.

Madoadoa is a very emotive term in Kenyan politics. It evokes memories of past episodes of pre and post-election ethnic violence where certain communities were attacked for not supporting a candidate from the larger host community.

In Kiswahili, madoadoa means spots.

But, Linturi would later clarify his statement to The Standard on phone.

“I am just saying if we are supporting him [Ruto] from Meru and the Mt Kenya region, then the likes of MPs Kutuny, Kamar, and Mishra should not be re-elected,” Linturi told a Standard Editor.

A section of politicians has since condemned Linturi’s utterances terming them regrettable.

“Utterances attributed to Senator Mithika Linturi in Eldoret are a serious assault to the peace and harmony to communities in Rift Valley. To profile persons on the basis of political or ethnic orientation is regrettable,” Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui tweeted.

We condemn the reckless talk & call for prosecution of the Senator. We may have our political differences but peaceful coexistence is key for all. The right to live, work or invest in any part of the country is not a favour from politicians, but a Constitutional right. — H.E Lee Kinyanjui (@GovLeeKinyanjui) January 8, 2022

