× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Senator Linturi explains his Ruto rally ‘madoadoa’ remark

POLITICS
By Betty Njeru | January 8th 2022

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Utterances by Meru Senator Mithika Linturi at a rally led by Deputy President William Ruto in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County today have rattled have caused a storm.

The senator is captured on camera asking Eldoret residents to remove “madoadoa” who do not support Ruto.

“Nawaomba kwamba madoadoa mliyo nayo hapa muweze kuondoa. [I urge you to do away with madodoa in your midst],” he said.

Madoadoa is a very emotive term in Kenyan politics. It evokes memories of past episodes of pre and post-election ethnic violence where certain communities were attacked for not supporting a candidate from the larger host community.

KEEP READING

In Kiswahili, madoadoa means spots.

But, Linturi would later clarify his statement to The Standard on phone.

“I am just saying if we are supporting him [Ruto] from Meru and the Mt Kenya region, then the likes of MPs Kutuny, Kamar, and Mishra should not be re-elected,” Linturi told a Standard Editor.

A section of politicians has since condemned Linturi’s utterances terming them regrettable.

“Utterances attributed to Senator Mithika Linturi in Eldoret are a serious assault to the peace and harmony to communities in Rift Valley. To profile persons on the basis of political or ethnic orientation is regrettable,” Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui tweeted.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Nairobi City Stars humble Talanta to go third
Nairobi City Stars moved third in the log after defeating newbies FC Talanta 2-1 in a FKF Premier League match staged at the Kasarani Annex on Saturda
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s meeting with rival Kinuthia Mbugua sparks heated debate
Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s meeting with rival Kinuthia Mbugua sparks heated debate

RIFT VALLEY

By Kennedy Gachuhi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
You’re not my accountant or auditor, Ruto tells Raila

By Brian Okoth | 2 hours ago

You’re not my accountant or auditor, Ruto tells Raila
Industrialisation CAS Karanja to run for Nakuru senatorial seat

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 4 hours ago

Industrialisation CAS Karanja to run for Nakuru senatorial seat
Malala, Havi attend Eldoret rally as Cheruiyot claims Uhuru used, dumped Ruto

By Brian Okoth | 4 hours ago

Malala, Havi attend Eldoret rally as Cheruiyot claims Uhuru used, dumped Ruto
Teso North aspirants eyeing ODM ticket reject consensus, direct nomination

By Robert Amalemba | 4 hours ago

Teso North aspirants eyeing ODM ticket reject consensus, direct nomination

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC