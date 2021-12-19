DCI launch manhunt for two men captured unbolting SGR transformers
NATIONAL
By Patrick Vidija
| December 19th 2021
Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are hunting down two men captured on CCTV last unbolting SGR transformers.
The directorate said the two armed with spanners were captured by the cameras as they unbolted a transformer.
According to the directorate, their images were received by a team of detectives manning the SGR system remotely.
“A contingent of officers based at Makindu and Emali police stations was dispatched to arrest the suspects who immediately dashed to nearby thickets on noticing the beaming lights of a fast-approaching police Land Cruiser,” said the directorate.
The George Kinoti-led directorate said luckily, the transformers are fitted with an around-the-clock surveillance system that had already sent the images of the two suspects to the command centre.
“As detectives profile the suspects to suffer the consequences of their actions, we wish to inform the public that the railway is a critical national infrastructure under 24/7 surveillance. Vandalising or tampering its property attracts charges related to Economic Sabotage and Terrorism,” said the directorate.
There have been concerns over an increase in the theft of the SG property, especially within the Coast region.
Several suspects have been arrested and charged.
Police say the suspects use special tools to cut the SGR before it is sold to scrap metal dealers.
