New dawn for Standard Group as KTN News relaunches

Today is a big day for the Standard Group and the media fraternity in general.

The group is relaunching KTN News and launching the most modern converged digital-first newsroom in East and Central Africa.

The Standard Media Group has been on a transformation journey that started in 1902 through colonial Kenya; through the early days of independence to modern Kenya where we have claimed a major share in the media sector having pioneered the first free-to-air privately-owned television station, KTN.

The journey has led to the rebranding of key products. It started with The Standard and Standard Digital, and now, KTN News is undergoing this change.

Below is a blog of the day's events.

12.45pm:

Broadcast PS Esther Koimett lauded SG to keep the country informed through balanced reporting, mature and dynamic reporting.

She said there is a need to tell more effective stories through convergence.

The PS said the organisation has taken content from the traditional print space to the modern Kenyan audience. The new converged Standard newsroom. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

SG is the first media house in Africa to convert news into one interconnected unit, Koimett said.

On media freedom, she said the government shall not control circulation or penalise opinion writers.

12.29pm:

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says SG has always set the pace. He said it was nostalgic seeing the alumni of the organisation.

His first-ever interview as a rapper was on KTN.

Sakaja said the setup of the converged newsroom is key in spreading facts.

The urgency of getting news out there quickly has created room for spreaders of fake news.

But the senator said, “leaders will always lead”.

Sakaja urged SG to redefine news sharing. “Don’t amplify sentiments that will tear the country apart.”

Further, he added that as much as the business has taken a hit, media houses should play a lot of local shows to support the creative economy.

12.25pm:

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris lauded SG for flying above the pandemic cloud, which hurt many businesses.

She said ours is a positive message to other businesses that even with such challenges, they can still remain afloat.

Passaris called on SG to set the pace in spreading the word against gender-based violence.

12.20pm:

SG deputy chairman Julius Kipng'etich said journalism will not end regardless of digital transformations.

He added that not everybody is in the business of telling proper stories.

SG is reorganising itself to be a better and stronger storyteller ... to tell stories faster, quicker.

To stakeholders and customers, he says we will move with you for 24hrs regardless of where you are so you have the right information to make better decisions, especially in the runup to the 2022 polls.

12. noon

Group CEO Orlando Lyomu says much as Standard was started in 1902, "heritage does not sustain you, it gives you the ground on which to stand".

Opportunities and demographic dividends that were available keep on changing as consumers are not the same. Group CEO Orlando Lyomu.

He adds that the accelerated business transformation that started in 2018 took zeal, passion, and dedication, and led to Spice FM and Vybz Radio, among other products.

Where everyone strives to be first, Standard aims to be first with the facts.

Lyomu adds that the pandemic presented challenges, but two years into it, the converged newsroom project still sailed.

"Don't waste a good crisis ... as people worked from home, we continued with the construction of the newsroom."

Since then we have been on a journey of adopting.

Calls for collaborations both from industry stakeholders and even competition. "The pillar of partnerships is at the forefront of our transformation goal."

The role of media to hold people accountable, cannot be underestimated, Lyomu told the government.

11.54am:

Advertising mogul Bharat Thakrar addresses the guests, lauding Standard Group for steps made towards attaining a digital-first newsroom.

He says the future is digital. Thakrar praised SG for listening to its audience and giving real-time entertainment.

"You listen to what the people want and embrace technology."

11.26am:

Editor in Chief Ochieng Rapuro addresses the guests.

He saiys, "Our converged newsroom will in the medium term not only serve as a centre of journalism excellence but also Africa's largest experiment in innovation and training in multi-media journalism.

"Henceforth, when you interact with us on any of our platforms, you will appreciate our faithfulness to the mission of journalism."

Rapuro says SG's focus is on issues that are in the public interest. "Our meticulous execution of the onerous task of underwriting Kenya's nascent democracy and its fledgling free-market economy. We intend to be consistent in our effort to provide context, depth, and meaning to what is happening right here in our country and around the world.

He goes on, "Most importantly, we promise to watch your back in the volatile and dangerous world of disinformation, misinformation, fake news, and its discontents in the digital space. Indeed, you can bank on us for fact-checked and solid information you can use to make life's many critical decisions."

11am:

Event moderated by director of Strategy Ben Omollo and Features Editor and News anchor Sharon Momanyi officially opened by a word of prayer.

Omollo reads a short history of the Standard Group.

Intake Editor Kizito Namulanda said the transformation was collaborative with the mind to make convergence work.

"The audience has changed, and so should we." Intake Editor Kizito Namulanda during an interview at the Standard Group head office. [Patrick Wanjohi, standard]

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja lauds the organisation, saying digital-first media houses create new opportunities.

"The digital media space connects Kenyans in all sectors," he said.

On his part, Head of News Kipkoech Tanui cited revamped visuals, exclusive news, and an overhaul of revenue sources as some of the characteristics of the converged newsroom. Guests arrive and sign the autograph board at the main newsroom. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

10.44am

Chief guest, Broadcast and Telecommunications PS Esther Koimett, arrives and is received by CEO Orlando Lyomu.

PS Koimett is led to the converged newsroom for the main relaunch.

10.27am:

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja arrives at Standard Group ahead of the KTN News relaunch.

He is joined by the Head of Amref and Standard Group board member Dr Githinji Gitahi.

10.17am:

Guests start arriving and are ushered to their seats.

Interviews conducted outside the main newsroom about the transformation of Project 'Eagle'.

Dignitaries are received by Standard Group CEO Orlando Lyomu and Board deputy chairman Julius Kipng'etich.

