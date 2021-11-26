Embattled FKF president Nick Mwendwa arrested
NATIONAL
By Elvince Joshua
| November 26th 2021
Embattled FKF President Nick Mwendwa has been arrested at Ridgeways on Kiambu Road and taken to DCI Headquarters.
The federation’s CEO Barry Otieno says reasons for his 12-noon arrest were not immediately given.
“His (Mwendwa’s) vehicle was blocked by DCI officers, who bundled him into their car and sped off,” Otieno said.
This comes a day after the court released Nick Mwendwa after the prosecution failed to press graft charges against him.
On Thursday Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu ordered that Nick Mwendwa’s Sh4 million cash bail be refunded to him after the Prosecution failed to press charges against the suspended FKF administrator.
On November 17, magistrate Nyamu gave the State seven days to file charges against Mwendwa, failure of which, he’d be released unconditionally.
Yesterday, in a virtual session, the prosecution said it had not prepared any charges against Mwendwa, prompting the magistrate to release Mwendwa unconditionally.
On November 12 Mwendwa was been arrested and taken to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.
FKF communications officer Ken Okaka confirmed that Mwendwa was arrested at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi, where he was meeting Harambee Stars players ahead of the Kenya-Rwanda World Cup qualifier match that was to be played on Monday, November 15.
National Police Service spokesperson Bruno Shioso had told The Standard that Mwendwa was arrested over “[alleged] improprieties at the FKF”.
The arrest came barely a day after he vowed to stay put at the federation despite its take-over by a caretaker committee amid a probe into the alleged misappropriation of FKF funds.
More soon.
