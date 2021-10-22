× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Fai Amario children’s case verdict delayed

NATIONAL
By Daniel Chege | October 22nd 2021

The late Naivasha businessman Fai Amario. [Anthony Gitonga, Standard]

A Nakuru court has, for the second time, delayed the verdict on a maintenance suit pitting a son and daughter of controversial Naivasha businessman Fai Amario who died in 2010.

During a virtual court session, high court judge Teresia Matheka said she will deliver the ruling on October 26.

“I anticipated that I would be through with writing the verdict but I am not. I hereby defer the ruling to next week Tuesday,” said Justice Matheka.

Marsha Dee, 32, is demanding Sh134,000 monthly stipends from her elder brother Miki Ng’ang’a from their father’s Sh478 million estate.

KEEP READING

 NLC moves to stop encroachment around Lake Naivasha

 House fire kills two-year-old boy in Naivasha as mother enjoys time in bar

 Five die in separate road accidents in Naivasha

 I have climbed the mountain before, Raila to critics

The siblings disagreed on the amount Ng’ang’a should give to Ms Dee and the mode of payment.

Dee wants her brother to cater for her educational needs, pay her rent, and buy her food and medicine.

Her lawyer Pearlyne Omamo wants the money to be remitted by the 28th of every month.

Lawyer Omamo’s case is that Dee has been living with a disability for over a year and is unable to care for herself.

"My client also demands payment of Sh481,000 debt owed by Ng’ang’a since March 2021,” she argues.

Fai Amario's wife, Monique Fai (left).  [Anthony Gitonga, Standard]

According to the lawyer, Amario’s company, Fai Amarillo Limited is making over Sh28million every four months and Ng’ang’a, who controls the company, is making over a Sh2million monthly.

In response, Ng’ang’a wants the application dismissed for “misrepresentation and patent untruths.”

“I am only willing to cater for my sister on humanitarian grounds since the succession case is still pending in court,” he told the court.

Ng’ang’a avers that the maintenance case cannot be dealt with until his late father’s inheritance case is determined and assets distributed among the beneficiaries.

“Proceedings of my sister’s maintenance suit depend on the valuation of my father’s property which has not been done," he claims.

He insists that his father’s company has not been making any profits since the pandemic stroke.

Fai, also known as Peter Gilbert Njoroge, was among the first major manufacturers of lower end cheap vodka, wine and spirits.

He died intestate on May 23, 2010.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Serikali ya kaunti ya Nakuru yatoa pendekezo la kuzuia uvuvi katika ziwa Naivasha

Uvuvi Haramu Naivasha: Wavuvi haramu wanatumia vifaa vibovu, baadhi ni neti zilizopigwa marufuku

Mwanamme ajaribu kujitoa uhai Naivasha, alikata koo kwa kigae cha chupa

Police on high alert ahead of first weekend after lifting of curfew
Police dismiss a report doing on social media that they will mount roadblocks along major roads in the city
Haramburger Stars

MOST READ

Male student, 17, dies in girls’ secondary school dormitory
Male student, 17, dies in girls’ secondary school dormitory

CENTRAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Role of women in peace and security remains underrated, Kenya tells security council

By Patrick Vidija | 20 minutes ago

Role of women in peace and security remains underrated, Kenya tells security council
Mother of boy killed in girls’ secondary school speaks out

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 1 hour ago

Mother of boy killed in girls’ secondary school speaks out
Judges: Uhuru suffers another blow

By Paul Ogemba | 4 hours ago

Judges: Uhuru suffers another blow
Raila, BBI team oppose prayer by five professors

By Kamau Muthoni | 5 hours ago

Raila, BBI team oppose prayer by five professors

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC