Fai Amario children’s case verdict delayed

The late Naivasha businessman Fai Amario. [Anthony Gitonga, Standard]

A Nakuru court has, for the second time, delayed the verdict on a maintenance suit pitting a son and daughter of controversial Naivasha businessman Fai Amario who died in 2010.

During a virtual court session, high court judge Teresia Matheka said she will deliver the ruling on October 26.

“I anticipated that I would be through with writing the verdict but I am not. I hereby defer the ruling to next week Tuesday,” said Justice Matheka.

Marsha Dee, 32, is demanding Sh134,000 monthly stipends from her elder brother Miki Ng’ang’a from their father’s Sh478 million estate.

The siblings disagreed on the amount Ng’ang’a should give to Ms Dee and the mode of payment.

Dee wants her brother to cater for her educational needs, pay her rent, and buy her food and medicine.

Her lawyer Pearlyne Omamo wants the money to be remitted by the 28th of every month.

Lawyer Omamo’s case is that Dee has been living with a disability for over a year and is unable to care for herself.

"My client also demands payment of Sh481,000 debt owed by Ng’ang’a since March 2021,” she argues. Fai Amario's wife, Monique Fai (left). [Anthony Gitonga, Standard]

According to the lawyer, Amario’s company, Fai Amarillo Limited is making over Sh28million every four months and Ng’ang’a, who controls the company, is making over a Sh2million monthly.

In response, Ng’ang’a wants the application dismissed for “misrepresentation and patent untruths.”

“I am only willing to cater for my sister on humanitarian grounds since the succession case is still pending in court,” he told the court.

Ng’ang’a avers that the maintenance case cannot be dealt with until his late father’s inheritance case is determined and assets distributed among the beneficiaries.

“Proceedings of my sister’s maintenance suit depend on the valuation of my father’s property which has not been done," he claims.

He insists that his father’s company has not been making any profits since the pandemic stroke.

Fai, also known as Peter Gilbert Njoroge, was among the first major manufacturers of lower end cheap vodka, wine and spirits.

He died intestate on May 23, 2010.

Share this story