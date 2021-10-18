Raila pledges to explore new miraa market

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi (left) and ODM leader Raila Odinga in Laare, Meru County. October 18, 2021. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s tour to Mt Kenya East yesterday brought together political rivals, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Raila landed at Maua Stadium to begin his three-day tour of the region where he was joined by the duo.

The ODM leader’s first stop was in miraa growing Igembe zone where he promised to re-open the closed market in Somalia if he is elected president. Raila also pledged to explore miraa market in Somaliland and Tanzania.

The ODM leader said he had also talked to Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi to allow miraa into the country.

“I will speak to the Tanzanian president so that we can get the market. There is no evidence that miraa affects one’s health,” he said.

Raila told residents who braved the rains to listen to him that he will work to empower Kenyans economically.

“It is a new dawn for the third liberation. The first liberation was independence, the second was the new Constitution and the third and last is the economy,” he said.

He maintained that he will provide Sh6,000 monthly stipend to impoverished families.

Raila promised to prioritise economic revival and the fight against diseases and poverty. He said he was banking on the youth to lead the revolution to usher in a new dawn.

“You are my soldiers through votes,” he told residents during stopovers at Maua, Laare, Muthara, Kianjai, Makutano and Meru town. Raila Odinga (R) disclosed that he talked to the DRC President Felix Tshisekedi to allow miraa into the country. [Emmanuel Wanson, Standard]

The ODM leader promised to address unemployment and empower the youth.

“I want the youth to be empowered and those who have graduated from technical courses to have meaningful employment,” he said, adding that he will ensure they get capital for new business ventures.

Addressing residents at Muthara, Raila said he will curb cattle rustling, which is a major challenge in Tigania and Igembe regions.

“There is cattle rustling here and there. We will end that,” he said.

He promised to ensure all Kenyans access proper healthcare.

Munya said Raila deserves to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Governor Kiraitu mURUNGI (right) told off those claiming that Raila was too old to lead the country. [Phares Mutembei, Standard]

“Baba is our defender, he has fought for democracy for a long time. He has done a lot in fighting for freedom and for the marginalised,” he said.

“We see Baba (Raila) going to State House next year,” added the CS who told Raila to ensure water provision and road construction in the area if he wins the presidency.

Kiraitu told off those claiming that Raila was too old to lead the country.

Igembe North MP Maoka Maore said it was time the ODM leader received overwhelming endorsement from the region.

“It is time for Raila, we welcome you. This is a miraa county and farmers have been suffering after Somalia market was closed. I will work with you to re-open the Somalia market,” said the National Assembly deputy majority whip.

Share this story