× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

We're getting ready for election petitions, says CJ Martha Koome

NATIONAL
By Joackim Bwana | October 15th 2021

CJ Martha Koome (left) chats with Nigeria’s Supreme Court judge Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad during a training workshop on election petitions for Supreme Court judges. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The Judiciary is getting ready to handle petitions that may arise from next year's General Election, according to Chief Justice Martha Koome.

Justice Koome, who spoke while opening a training workshop on election petitions for Supreme Court judges in Mombasa, said they are currently refreshing themselves on the rules, procedures, and laws that will be applied in resolving the disputes.

They are also reviewing past decisions during the training will cover, among others, handling presidential election petitions.

“We are preparing for the 2022 General Election. We are trying to keep abreast of the laws that will be applied during the petitions. We are also looking at past decisions, including similar decisions in neighbouring countries as we seek to know how they navigated,” said Koome.

KEEP READING

 Court orders CJ Martha Koome to ensure public full access to courts in 90 days

 Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself

 We’ll only elect the right people if our destiny is clearly defined

 Ruto reacts to the ongoing voter registration

Also present were Ghana’s Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Nigeria’s Supreme Court judge Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad, Justice Healey Potani of Malawi's Supreme Court and retired judge Aaron Ringera.

The CJ also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Judiciary Training Institute and the Attorney General Alliance (AGA-Africa) to up the fight against corruption and transboundary crime.

CJ Martha Koome (left) speaks during a training workshop on election petitions for Supreme Court judges. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

The MoU was signed by Supreme Court judge Smokin Wanjala, who is the institute's director, and AGA-Africa board member Markus Green.

“By expanding our international networks and forming collaborative working relationships with other judiciaries across Africa, our judges and judicial officers will be able to learn and share knowledge and experiences from this wider learning community of judicial practice,” said Koome.

Justice Yeboah noted the judiciaries of Ghana and Kenya have worked together since 2013 to resolve election disputes.

“The then CJ of Ghana Justice Theodore Woods came to Kenya at the time there was a dispute over the election results,” he said, adding that African nations should work together to solve their own issues without relying on external help.

“We can work together and move on a common front to solve our own problems."

Justice Wanjala said the agreement will support sharing of knowledge and experiences, develop and strengthen human and institutional capacity and enhance access to information. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

CJ Martha Koome's 100 days in Office: The CJ wants to leave a legacy and have all courts digitized

Exploring the preparedness and the key timeliness of the IEBC to conduct the 2022 General Elections

IEBC launches 2020-2024 Strategic Plan ahead of the 2022 general elections

NGO warns of violence ahead of polls
The NGO has decried the emergence of violence in the ongoing campaigns ahead of next year's elections.
World Sight Day: Love your eyes and go have your eyes checked today, says Health ministry
CS Kagwe urges all persons with diabetes to visit an eye specialist for a checkup every year for early detection and treatment of any complications.

MOST READ

Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself
Moving: Lawyer Evans Monari’s tribute to himself

NATIONAL

By Evans Monari - As read by SG Ken Ogeto

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
NGO warns of violence ahead of polls

By Edwin Nyarangi | 1 hour ago

NGO warns of violence ahead of polls
Billionaire David Langat, wife and children sued in Sh16.9m air fare dispute

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

Billionaire David Langat, wife and children sued in Sh16.9m air fare dispute
Suspected child killer Masten Wanjala is dead

By John Shilitsa | 5 hours ago

Suspected child killer Masten Wanjala is dead
Senate inquiry into murder of Stutchbury to take more time

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 5 hours ago

Senate inquiry into murder of Stutchbury to take more time

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC