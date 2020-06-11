× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
President Uhuru Kenyatta mourns veteran broadcaster Badi Muhsin

NATIONAL
By Mireri Junior and PSCU | October 9th 2021

President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned veteran broadcaster Badi Muhsin as a devoted and patriotic Kenyan who contributed immensely to the development of journalism in the country.

In a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of Mr Muhsin, the President regretted that the iconic journalist had died shortly after being re-hired by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) to train and mentor the next generation of broadcasters. 

"Mr Badi Muhsin is a Kenyan household name and television icon who utilized his immense talent as a broadcast journalist to mentor generations of fine broadcasters during his many years at the national broadcaster KBC.

"He was loyal to the core, steadfast and highly committed to his profession and employer KBC. Mr Muhsin was a true Kenyan trailblazer and role model whose recent return to KBC after years of rest, was an act of selflessness and love for his profession and country," the President eulogised.

 Kenyans appointed by President Uhuru to chair state corporation boards

 Celebrated TV anchor Badi Muhsin is dead

 Ukambani leaders push for unity pact ahead of 2022 polls

 Kenya hands over UNCTAD leadership to Barbados

The Head of State noted that Mr Muhsin's deep mastery of the Swahili language and calm mien endeared him to many television viewers saying the departed broadcaster will forever be remembered for his huge on-screen presence.

"Many Kenyans enjoyed his calm presentation style, his flawless Swahili and unassuming presence. His distinct style endeared him to many people who shall forever miss his presence," the President mourned Mr Muhsin who died suddenly on Friday in Mombasa.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family, friends, relatives and the many fans of Mr Muhsin the fortitude and strength to overcome the deep sadness of his sudden demise.

The 67-year-old Muhsin died on Friday, October 8 while on official duty in Mombasa, the KBC said.

His brother Hafidh told the government-owned media house that the broadcaster retired to his room after they both shared a meal in the afternoon but he never woke up.

Muhsin was in Mombasa to interview Alice Tabu for Dira ya Magwiji the weekend Kiswahili news segment he hosts on KBC Channel 1.

KBC Managing Director Dr Naim Bilal mourned Mushin as a disciplined and dedicated individual.

Career

Muhsin joined the national broadcaster as a junior journalist in started 1980 after finishing a diploma course in journalism.

In an earlier interview, Muhsin said his news reading talent started at a tender age where he used to be a soccer commentator during interschool sports and village matches.

“I honed my talent during local soccer games and school events where I was the one to act as the commentator,” he said.

He worked as a translator in the newsroom before becoming a radio presenter between 1985 and 1988 when he joined TV but as a sports news presenter.

In 1990, Muhsin said he joined TV as a Kiswahili anchor.

He had retired but made a comeback in June for a second stint at the national broadcaster until his demise on Friday.

The broadcaster is survived by his wife and two children.

His remains will be flown to Nairobi for burial at Kariokor in Nairobi later today.

 

