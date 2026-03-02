×
US slaps sanctions on Rwanda military over DR Congo 'violation'

By AFP | Mar. 2, 2026
Rwandan President Paul Kagame attends a peace accord signing ceremony with the Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace on December 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. [AFP]

The United States said Monday it was imposing sanctions on Rwanda's military, taking action against the longtime partner which it accused of violating a peace agreement in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Donald Trump in December brought together the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo to sign a peace deal, predicting a "great miracle" after years of violence in the vast DRC.

Just days afterward, the State Department noted, the Rwandan-backed M23 fighters captured a key city in the DRC.

The United States said it was imposing sanctions against the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) and four officers including the army chief of staff, Vincent Nyakarundi, saying they were critical to M23 gains.

"M23, a US- and UN-sanctioned entity, is responsible for horrific human rights abuses, including summary executions and violence against civilians, including women and children," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

"The continued backing from the RDF and its senior leadership has enabled M23 to capture DRC sovereign territory and continue these grave abuses," he said in a statement.

"As President Trump has made clear, the United States is prepared to use all available tools to ensure the DRC and Rwanda deliver on the promises of this historic agreement."

Trump had earlier sounded positive about working with Rwandan President Paul Kagame, a veteran leader who has also been willing to take in migrants deported from the United States, a top political goal for Trump.

The December peace deal had been hailed by Trump as a way to secure critical minerals from the resource-rich DRC.

The sanctions will block any assets that the RDF or the four officers hold in the United States and criminalize any financial transactions with them.

Rwanda has denied direct support to the M23. In turn, it has demanded that the Kinshasa government clamp down on Hutu militants linked to the 1994 genocide in Rwanda targeted Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

