Wafula Wamunyinyi’s aide Peter Ochieng hacked to death

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi (left) and the late Peter Ochieng. [Courtesy]

A communications assistant in the office of Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi was hacked to death by unknown assailants on Friday at 11pm.

Peter Ochieng, a journalist and musician popularly known as Storm Dwarchild, was killed along Sun Rise Road in Kanduyi.

Speaking moments after Ochieng’s body was found, Wamunyinyi condemned the killing and called for speedy investigations.

“Police must conduct proper investigations. We have leads. The boda boda operator who was to take him [Ochieng] home was paid via money transfer,” said Wamunyinyi.

The MP said the aide’s injuries were consistent with a struggle. “It is evident that he died brutally. The police must get to the bottom of the killing,'' said Wamunyinyi. Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi (left). [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Area police commander Mutungi Mutiso said the police are investigating the incident.

His body was taken to the Bungoma Referral Hospital mortuary.

