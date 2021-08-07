× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Wafula Wamunyinyi’s aide Peter Ochieng hacked to death

NATIONAL
By John S Shilitsa | August 7th 2021

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi (left) and the late Peter Ochieng. [Courtesy]

A communications assistant in the office of Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi was hacked to death by unknown assailants on Friday at 11pm.

Peter Ochieng, a journalist and musician popularly known as Storm Dwarchild, was killed along Sun Rise Road in Kanduyi.

Speaking moments after Ochieng’s body was found, Wamunyinyi condemned the killing and called for speedy investigations.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

KEEP READING

 Ford Kenya wrangles: Wamunyinyi-led faction dares Wetang'ula

 How broke boys from Webuye risked to become new showbiz millionaires in city

 Once fertile Bungoma tobacco farms where crops no longer yield any fruits

 Wetang'ula has less than a week to save his post

“Police must conduct proper investigations. We have leads. The boda boda operator who was to take him [Ochieng] home was paid via money transfer,” said Wamunyinyi.

The MP said the aide’s injuries were consistent with a struggle. “It is evident that he died brutally. The police must get to the bottom of the killing,'' said Wamunyinyi.

Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi (left). [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Area police commander Mutungi Mutiso said the police are investigating the incident. 

His body was taken to the Bungoma Referral Hospital mortuary. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Muungano wa NASA umevunjika rasmi baada ya ANC, Wiper na Ford Kenya kutangaza kujiondoa kwao

Wafanyikazi na viongozi Bungoma wataka mkataba wa Pan-Paper kuwekwa wazi

Pan Paper kufunguliwa upya katika kipindi cha miezi tatu ijayo

Share this story
Turkish national in Ruto’s botched Uganda trip detained
A senior police officer confirmed to The Standard that Aydin was swooped up upon landing in Nairobi.
Kenya’s Cheruiyot wins silver in 1,500m at Tokyo Olympics
Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigsten denied Kenya a gold medal in the 1,500m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Games on Saturday.

OLYMPICS

Kenya’s Cheruiyot wins silver in 1,500m at Tokyo Olympics
Kenya’s Cheruiyot wins silver in 1,500m at Tokyo Olympics

STANDARD

By Bismarck Mutahi in Tokyo, Japan

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Turkish national in Ruto’s botched Uganda trip detained

By Brian Okoth | 1 hour ago

Turkish national in Ruto’s botched Uganda trip detained
Vague middle class could explain failed leadership, poor economy

By Patrick Muinde | 5 hours ago

Vague middle class could explain failed leadership, poor economy
Former Nyeri MP Peter Muriithi cremated

By Ndungu Gachane | 7 hours ago

Former Nyeri MP Peter Muriithi cremated
Making of a murderer: How school principal planned and executed her husband’s killing

By Daniel Wesangula and James Munyeki | 16 hours ago

Making of a murderer: How school principal planned and executed her husband’s killing

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC