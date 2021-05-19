× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Martha Koome closer to becoming Kenya’s next Chief Justice after Parliament’s approval

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | May 19th 2021

Chief Justice Nominee Lady Justice Martha Koome. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Assembly has unanimously approved the nomination of Lady Justice Martha Koome to the position of Chief Justice.

In a special sitting, Parliament debated a report tabled on Wednesday morning by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), which earlier recommended her approval to become Kenya’s next Chief Justice.

The Committee chaired by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano in its report to the House said that Koome has the requisite qualifications and vast experience in the Judiciary which qualifies her for appointment to the position.

It dismissed an objection by Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi and Mr Khekef Khailfa for lacking merit. “The JSC exercised due diligence and contacted vetting bodies for confidential reports on the candidates. The commission contacted the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Law Society of Kenya, Advocates Complaints Commission and the National Intelligence Service,” the report adds.

KEEP READING

 Kenya runs out of Covid-19 vaccines as fourth wave predicted in June

 MPs urge CJ Koome to steadfastly guard Judiciary’s independence

 Uhuru appoints Martha Koome as Chief Justice

  Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

“Lady Justice Martha Koome, Kenyans are watching you,” was the conclusive statement as Members of Parliament took the stand one by one to support the motion.

The legislators praised Koome’s responses when she faced the Justice Committee last week Thursday, while reflecting on her accolades.

They afirmed that she has to guard and protect the rule of law in the country upon appointment, and help the Judiciary reclaim its ‘lost glory.’

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari had two pertinent issues she hoped Justice Koome will address upon assuming office.

That, “She has to jealously guard the integrity of the Judiciary and end/fasten the backlog of cases in the courts.”

MPs also want Koome to address corruption in the Judiciary. “We must recognise that corruption exists in the Judiciary. There are cartels in Judiciary.”

The question of whether Justice Koome is progressive also came up during the debate. Certain lawmakers sought to find out if she will be introducing activism in the Judiciary.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris told the House: “We have to appreciate that she will be the first female Chief Justice.”

From here, President Uhuru Kenyatta will now gazette Koome’s approval, after which she will be sworn in as Kenya’s fifteenth Chief Justice, succeeding David Maraga who retired in January.

Additional Reporting by Moses Nyamori.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

"I will simply be a Chief Justice who would... administer nothing but pure law," SC Fred Ngatia

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia on corruption in the Judiciary | Search for the next Chief Justice

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia appears before JSC as he seeks to succeed Maraga as Chief Justice -Part 2

Share this story
How seven graduates rose above cash issues to set up poultry empire
Ndege, who now manages the project given his rich background in agriculture, says they put up a makeshift structure in Ebubole village in Mumias East.
Intrigues in ousted Wajir governor's troubled reign
Of the 47 senators, 25 voted to oust Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud, with four abstaining while two voted against the motion.

MOST READ

Who is this man George Koimburi?
Who is this man George Koimburi?

NATIONAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mudavadi, the teacher who fought his way tooth and nail

By Amos Kareithi | 1 hour ago

Mudavadi, the teacher who fought his way tooth and nail
Only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend Madaraka Day celebrations

By Kepher Otieno | 8 hours ago

Only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend Madaraka Day celebrations
Indian in court for stealing shares worth Sh100m

By Collins Kweyu | 8 hours ago

Indian in court for stealing shares worth Sh100m
Hurdles ahead for Justin Muturi coronation as spokesman

By Ndungu Gachane | 8 hours ago

Hurdles ahead for Justin Muturi coronation as spokesman

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC