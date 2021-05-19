Martha Koome closer to becoming Kenya’s next Chief Justice after Parliament’s approval

Chief Justice Nominee Lady Justice Martha Koome. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The National Assembly has unanimously approved the nomination of Lady Justice Martha Koome to the position of Chief Justice.

In a special sitting, Parliament debated a report tabled on Wednesday morning by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), which earlier recommended her approval to become Kenya’s next Chief Justice.

The Committee chaired by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano in its report to the House said that Koome has the requisite qualifications and vast experience in the Judiciary which qualifies her for appointment to the position.

It dismissed an objection by Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi and Mr Khekef Khailfa for lacking merit. “The JSC exercised due diligence and contacted vetting bodies for confidential reports on the candidates. The commission contacted the Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigation, Law Society of Kenya, Advocates Complaints Commission and the National Intelligence Service,” the report adds.

“Lady Justice Martha Koome, Kenyans are watching you,” was the conclusive statement as Members of Parliament took the stand one by one to support the motion.

The legislators praised Koome’s responses when she faced the Justice Committee last week Thursday, while reflecting on her accolades.

They afirmed that she has to guard and protect the rule of law in the country upon appointment, and help the Judiciary reclaim its ‘lost glory.’

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website! Take a survey

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari had two pertinent issues she hoped Justice Koome will address upon assuming office.

That, “She has to jealously guard the integrity of the Judiciary and end/fasten the backlog of cases in the courts.”

MPs also want Koome to address corruption in the Judiciary. “We must recognise that corruption exists in the Judiciary. There are cartels in Judiciary.”

The National Assembly has today Approved the Nomination of Hon Lady Justice Martha Koome as the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya. pic.twitter.com/MsLfEWiwyR — National Assembly KE (@NAssemblyKE) May 19, 2021

The question of whether Justice Koome is progressive also came up during the debate. Certain lawmakers sought to find out if she will be introducing activism in the Judiciary.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris told the House: “We have to appreciate that she will be the first female Chief Justice.”

From here, President Uhuru Kenyatta will now gazette Koome’s approval, after which she will be sworn in as Kenya’s fifteenth Chief Justice, succeeding David Maraga who retired in January.

Additional Reporting by Moses Nyamori.

Share this story