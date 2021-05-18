× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

National Assembly to debate Justice Martha Koome’s nomination to CJ position

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | May 18th 2021

Chief Justice Nominee Justice Martha Koome appearing before the Justice and Legal Affairs committee in Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

National Assembly will on Wednesday hold a special sitting to debate the nomination of Justice Martha Koome to the position of Chief Justice.

In a gazette notice dated May 17, House Speaker Justin Muturi notified Members of Parliament of the special sitting that will take place on Wednesday morning and afternoon sessions.

“The House is hereby notified of the following business: Notice of motion and consideration of Special Motion for the approval of appointment of a Chief Justice,” part of the notice read.

Justice Martha Koome faced National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee last week for vetting for the position of Chief Justice.

KEEP READING

 Kenya runs out of Covid-19 vaccines as fourth wave predicted in June

 MPs urge CJ Koome to steadfastly guard Judiciary’s independence

 Uhuru appoints Martha Koome as Chief Justice

 Parliament approves Koome’s nomination to CJ position

Justice Koome was put to task to answer to an affidavit by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi where he suggested in a memorandum that she was not suitable to succeed Justice David Maraga.

Defending her quest to become Kenya’s next Chief Justice, Koome vowed to ensure the Judiciary is not influenced by either the Executive or the Legislature in discharging its duties.

 “In service delivery, we require the support of Parliament for allocation of resources to the Judiciary and the Executive for enforcing and implementing some of our decisions,” she told the committee.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Koome was nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) last month and her name approved by President Uhuru Kenyatta after emerging top out of nine other candidates who interviewed for the post.

RELATED VIDEOS

"I will simply be a Chief Justice who would... administer nothing but pure law," SC Fred Ngatia

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia on corruption in the Judiciary | Search for the next Chief Justice

Senior Counsel Fred Ngatia appears before JSC as he seeks to succeed Maraga as Chief Justice -Part 2

Share this story
Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief at Paris conference
Sudan is emerging from decades of economic sanctions and isolation under ousted former President Omar al-Badri.
Footballer brought to life in video game 15 years after tragic death
Had a cruel twist of fate not intervened, Kiyan Prince might have graced the Premier League, earned England caps and shared pitches with the stars.

MOST READ

Who is this man George Koimburi?
Who is this man George Koimburi?

NATIONAL

By Fidelis Kabunyi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Mudavadi, the teacher who fought his way tooth and nail

By Amos Kareithi | 1 hour ago

Mudavadi, the teacher who fought his way tooth and nail
Only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend Madaraka Day celebrations

By Kepher Otieno | 8 hours ago

Only 3,000 people will be allowed to attend Madaraka Day celebrations
Indian in court for stealing shares worth Sh100m

By Collins Kweyu | 8 hours ago

Indian in court for stealing shares worth Sh100m
Hurdles ahead for Justin Muturi coronation as spokesman

By Ndungu Gachane | 8 hours ago

Hurdles ahead for Justin Muturi coronation as spokesman

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC