National Assembly to debate Justice Martha Koome’s nomination to CJ position

National Assembly will on Wednesday hold a special sitting to debate the nomination of Justice Martha Koome to the position of Chief Justice.

In a gazette notice dated May 17, House Speaker Justin Muturi notified Members of Parliament of the special sitting that will take place on Wednesday morning and afternoon sessions.

“The House is hereby notified of the following business: Notice of motion and consideration of Special Motion for the approval of appointment of a Chief Justice,” part of the notice read.

Justice Martha Koome faced National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee last week for vetting for the position of Chief Justice.

Justice Koome was put to task to answer to an affidavit by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi where he suggested in a memorandum that she was not suitable to succeed Justice David Maraga.

Defending her quest to become Kenya’s next Chief Justice, Koome vowed to ensure the Judiciary is not influenced by either the Executive or the Legislature in discharging its duties.

“In service delivery, we require the support of Parliament for allocation of resources to the Judiciary and the Executive for enforcing and implementing some of our decisions,” she told the committee.

Koome was nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) last month and her name approved by President Uhuru Kenyatta after emerging top out of nine other candidates who interviewed for the post.

