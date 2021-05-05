Justice Ouko wants more money channeled to the Judiciary
NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | May 5th 2021
Inadequate funding at the Judiciary is to blame for delayed justice dispensation in Kenya, Court of Appeal president William Ouko says.
Justice Ouko made the remarks during his interview for Supreme Court Judge position on Wednesday, May 5.
The judge said the Judiciary should be among the recipients of adequate budgetary allocation in each financial year.
Of the three arms of Government – Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary – the Courts received the lowest allocation in the 2021/2022 budget proposal tabled in Parliament by the National Treasury.
According to Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani’s estimates for the coming financial year, the Executive would receive Sh1.31 trillion of the Sh3.02 trillion budget, while the Legislature, through the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), would get Sh37.88 billion. The Judiciary, on the other hand, would receive Sh17.92 billion.
KEEP READING
Why the cost of your breakfast is set to go up
William Ouko picked for Supreme Court Judge position
It’s about time targets were set for judges: Justice Nduma Nderi
It is these figures that Ouko seeks to have reviewed for effective delivery of justice in the courts.
“If the executive gets [slightly over] Sh1 trillion in budgetary allocation, Parliament receives [about] Sh37 billion and the Judiciary is only given [just over] Sh17 billion, then we cannot walk [the transformation journey] at the same pace,” he said.
According to the judge, for the longest time, the Judiciary has received the lowest amount of money when it comes to financing the three arms of government.
Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!Take a survey
Ouko suggested the increased allocation would help employ more judges, and, therefore, help in expediting cases that have stuck at the Judiciary for tens of years.
“The Court of Appeal and other courts cannot function to the optimum because of fewer judges,” he said.
The appellate court president, who boasts of 34 years of legal experience, said should he be successful in the Supreme Court judge interview, he would lobby for cases to be heard in shorter durations at the apex court.
According to Ouko, the 90-day window that the Supreme Court has to deliver judgements is “just too long”.
Ten of 41 judges who are yet to be sworn in by President Uhuru Kenyatta, came from Ouko’s appellate court section. The judge has been at the forefront, pushing for the new judges to be sworn in.
RELATED VIDEOS
Maraga's Succession: Focus on Justice William Ouko and lawyer Alice Yano
Omtatah once again files petition in court, challenging the legality of Mwilu’s acting CJ position
Supreme court judges keep off race to replace CJ Maraga, change in education system | Week in Review
Kiambaa by-election: Jubilee announces nomination dateJune Koinange, the widow to the late MP, Lenah Koinange, daughter of Mbiyu Koinange and her niece Damaris Wambui have declared interest.
Over 900,000 vaccinated against Covid-19Health CAS Rashid Aman says the new cases are from a sample size of 4,426 tests conducted in 24 hours with 11 per cent positivity rate.
MOST READ
Evans Karani denies killing Catherine Nyokabi
COUNTIES
- Sudden wealth gave away ICC witnesses bribery plot
NATIONAL
- Uhuru changes tune on purge against DP Ruto allies
POLITICS
- Melinda’s long journey away from Bill Gates’ shadow
AMERICA
By Reuters
- Sossion deregistered from list of teachers
EDUCATION
- Suluhu: I came to introduce myself, cement Kenya-Tanzania ties
NATIONAL