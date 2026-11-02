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Former TV host Regina Re detained over mother's murder

By David Njaaga | Nov. 2, 2026
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 Former television quiz show Who's Smarter Now? Regina Wambui Gitau. [File,Standard]

A court has allowed police to detain former quiz show host Regina Wambui Gitau and three relatives for 10 days as investigators probe her mother's killing in Loresho, Nairobi.

The court granted the application on Monday, November 2, allowing investigators more time to establish the circumstances surrounding the death of 86-year-old Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

Macharia died on Friday evening, October 30, after she was allegedly attacked at her home in Loresho.

Gitau, popularly known as Regina Re, appeared in court alongside the three relatives as police sought permission to detain them while investigations continue.

Police told the court they needed time to conduct forensic examinations, record witness statements and establish the circumstances surrounding Macharia's death.

The prosecution argued that the 10-day detention period would allow investigators to pursue the case and prevent interference with ongoing inquiries.

Macharia's body was found at her home in Loresho, an upmarket neighbourhood in Nairobi.

Investigators have not disclosed further details about the circumstances of her death.

The court granted the application, allowing police to keep the four suspects in custody as investigations continue.

Gitau rose to prominence as the host of the television quiz show Who's Smarter Now?, which aired between 1999 and 2006.

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Related Topics

Regina Re Dorita Lasinder Macharia Loresho Murder Who's Smarter Now?
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