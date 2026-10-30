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ODM lists city routes for delegates heading to Jacaranda rally

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Oct. 30, 2026
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ODM Nairobi chairman George Aladwa addressing the press ahead of the planned rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Party has outlined its plans for the Jacaranda rally, including routes that the delegates will use from various estates to the grounds.

The rally will mark the climax of the whole month that the party had dedicated for Raila Odinga supporters and Kenyans to mark the anniversary by remembering the milestones that the former prime minister made.

Nairobi County ODM chairman George Aladwa, who spoke on Friday, said apart from liaising with police to offer security, the party had also put up some measures to ensure that peace prevails throughout the day.

“All the plans are ready, and we are expecting about 100,000 attendees from all 85 wards in the city; that is why we have also put up our own security measures alongside that of police officers,” said Aladwa.

Aladwa said Party Leader Oburu Onginga had not yet fully recovered and may only be allowed to address the attendees online.

The Makadara MP also listed some routes that the delegates will use as they head to the Jacaranda grounds, and thus could experience traffic disruption.

He said delegates from Langat’a, Dagoretti South, and Westlands will use Mombasa Road, Southern Bypass towards Jogoo Road, then to Jacaranda.

“Those from Embakasi, West, South and North Kasarani who was the hosts will use receiving the delegates because they are the hosts,” he said.Delegates and their leaders from Mathare, Roysambu, Starehe and Ruaraka will use part of Thika Road and Outering.

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Related Topics

Jacaranda Ground Rally Jacaranda Grounds ODM Rally MP George Aladwa
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