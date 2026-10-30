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Police step up security ahead of ODM's Jacaranda rally tomorrow

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Oct. 30, 2026
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Police step up security ahead of ODM's Jacaranda rally tomorrow. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Police officers will be deployed along the route from Uhuru Park to Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi ahead of an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) rally scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud, issuing an update, said the National Police Service, under Inspector General Douglas Kanja, had put in place security arrangements to facilitate the event and protect those attending.

The deployment will cover both the route and the venue, with officers tasked with managing traffic, maintaining public order, protecting lives and property, and ensuring the smooth movement of people.

Nairobi County Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud gives an update on security preparation ahead of ODM rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on October 31, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Mohamud said the arrangements followed a notification submitted by ODM organisers last week, informing police of their intention to hold the rally at the venue.

He urged ODM officials, organisers and supporters to cooperate with officers deployed to maintain law and order.

Rally attendees have also been asked to follow police instructions, seek guidance where necessary and maintain communication with officers on the ground.

Mohamud said police would facilitate the exercise of constitutional rights while ensuring the safety of everyone attending the event.

He warned individuals or groups planning to disrupt the rally that they would face firm action in accordance with the law.

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Related Topics

Security At Jacaranda Grounds ODM Rally In Nairobi ODM At Jacaranda Grounds
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