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City Hall opts for generators as Sakaja fails to pay Kenya Power

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh | Jul. 10, 2026
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Governor Johnson Sakaja delivers the annual State of the County Address in Nairobi City County Assembly on February 11, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

For about two weeks now, a section of City Hall has been turned into an industrial area with noisy generators roaring from several corners to keep hundreds of offices lit.

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City Hall Power Bill Kenya Power Governor Johnson Sakaja  Nairobi City County
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