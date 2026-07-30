NTSA impounds vehicles in Thika Road crackdown on traffic offences

Audio By Vocalize

NTSA officers during the enforcement operation along Thika Road on July 30,2026. [Herman Kamariki, Standard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), working jointly with traffic police officers from Traffic Headquarters and Ruiru Traffic Base, on Thursday mounted a major enforcement operation along Thika Road near the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital at Clay Works, leading to the impounding of several vehicles.

The operation targeted unroadworthy vehicles, drunk driving and compliance with licensing requirements among motorists and public service vehicle (PSV) operators.

Speaking during the exercise, NTSA Road Safety Officer Andrew Gichuhi, who is leading the operation, said authorities had identified numerous traffic violations, including motorists driving without valid licences and PSV drivers flouting traffic regulations.

"We have encountered several drivers who do not possess valid driving licences, while some PSV operators are failing to adhere to traffic rules," said Gichuhi.

Officers conducted inspections on both private and public service vehicles, checking the mechanical condition of vehicles, driver documentation and compliance with road safety regulations.

The crackdown comes amid renewed efforts by NTSA to enhance road safety and reduce accidents on major highways through increased enforcement and compliance checks.

Motorists found in violation of traffic laws had their vehicles impounded as authorities intensified efforts to ensure only roadworthy vehicles and licensed drivers are allowed on Kenyan roads.

The operation is expected to continue in different parts of the country as NTSA and traffic police seek to curb dangerous driving practices and improve compliance with road safety regulations.