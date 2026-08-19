Former ODM chairperson Teddy Mwambire joins the People's Movement Party

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Kilifi County ODM chairman Teddy Mwambire.[File, Standard]

Immediate former Kilifi County ODM chairman Teddy Mwambire has defected to the People’s Renaissance Movement party (PRM).

Mwambire who was last year ousted as the Kilifi County Assembly speaker said yesterday that he is now PRM's founder member and national chairman.

The former Magarine MP said he and his supporters had disassociated themselves from the ODM following his impeachment as Kilifi County Assembly speaker last year, before formally joining the new political outfit.

"I'm one of the founders of the party, and last week we had a national delegates convention on the 11th of August, and I was chosen as the national chairman of the party," Mwambire said.

The former Ganze legislator said he had accepted an opportunity to serve as the national chairman of the People’s Renaissance Movement party, which he said was now part of the opposition.

Mwambire said he plans to run for Ganze sub-county member of parliament in the next general elections.

"God willing, I’m going to use this party to contest for the Ganze MP position," Mwambire said.

Mwambire says he held lengthy, extensive consultations with several opposition leaders before deciding to join the People’s Renaissance Movement party.

He further said the party would welcome opposition politicians seeking to contest the 2027 general election, adding that aspirants from across the opposition would be invited to the party’s tours and activities.

"This is a party for all Kenyans who seek to vie for political positions to change the current leadership," said Mwambire.

Mwambire also reflected on his experience in the county government, saying he had come to appreciate the difference between campaigning and governing.

“I've come to appreciate that it's actually easier to campaign than to govern. The real battle is in the deliverables that Kenyans expect,” he said.

Mwambire said he had been disappointed with the way the county government was running, particularly with corruption in various projects.

He said the experience had shaped his approach to the political decisions he is now making.

Mwambire says his political engagement going forward would focus on governance and the issues that affect ordinary citizens rather than simply on electoral campaigns.

Mwambire was impeached as the Kilifi County Assembly speaker for alleged incompetence, gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

However, Mwambire accused Kilifi County Governor Gideon Mung'aro of organising Members of County Assembly [MCAs] to impeach him, a political witch hunt driven by 2027 succession politics.