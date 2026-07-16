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Traders feel the heat as Sakaja, Kenya Power standoff persists

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh | Jul. 16, 2026
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Traders at Wakulima Market in Nairobi on July 15, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

For about a week now, Wakulima Market, the largest store for fresh produce in Nairobi, has been without power in a move that has left traders counting losses running to millions daily.

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Related Topics

City Hall Darkness Wakulima Market Nairobi County And Kenya Power Governor Johnson Sakaja
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