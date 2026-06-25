Calm in Kitengela as police arrest youth over looming protests

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Some youths were arrested in Kitengela town and taken to Kitengela police station as police sought to avert possible protests. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Kitengela remained largely calm on Thursday morning despite heightened tension and heavy police deployment ahead of planned commemorations marking the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests.

The town, which has in recent months emerged as a hotspot for anti-government demonstrations, experienced a significant slowdown in business activity as many traders opted to keep their premises closed over fears of possible unrest.

Police officers were deployed in large numbers across major streets and strategic locations within the town.

The Standard observed several Subaru vehicles believed to belong to security agencies, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), conducting patrols in and around the town.

Although no major incidents had been reported by Thursday afternoon, several youths were arrested as security agencies moved to prevent possible demonstrations.

At Kitengela's main bus stage, public service vehicles remained parked as operators adopted a wait-and-see approach amid uncertainty over how the day would unfold.

While some residents continued with their normal routines, movement within the town was noticeably lower than on a typical business day.

Traders lamented significant losses, saying fears surrounding the anniversary had kept customers away.

Mildred Haoye, a water vendor and toilet attendant, said she had not made a single sale since morning.

"Today there is no work in Kitengela. Many people have not opened their businesses. We wish people would conduct peaceful commemorations. We want our businesses restored to normal because life is already difficult," she said.

Boda boda operators also reported reduced business, citing low movement within the town.

Paul Mutuku said many riders had reported to work expecting a normal day, only to find streets largely deserted.

"We expected to work today, but there are many police officers around and people are not moving. There are no passengers to carry," he said.

Another rider, Simiyu Elkana, attributed the low turnout to fears over security.

"People are worried about their safety. They think there could be violence, so many have remained at home. Only a few travellers are moving around," he said.

Despite the calm, tension remained palpable across the town as residents closely monitored developments.

This even as the whereabouts of activist Bob Njagi, who is widely believed to have played a key role in mobilising previous protests in the area, remained unknown.