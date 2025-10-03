How road upgrades, drainage are easing Nairobi's daily struggles

President Ruto and Governor Sakaja commission Savannah–Stage 17 Bridge Road in Nairobi. [Courtesy/State department of Roads]

Two months after President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson launched a joint plan to reconstruct and rehabilitate roads in the capital, the ambitious promise is taking shape with projects now underway in all 85 wards.

The programme, unveiled during the commissioning of the Bridge Savannah–Stage 17–Masimba Road in Embakasi, is delivering new and rehabilitated roads, drainage systems, and pedestrian walkways across the city.

Among the completed works are Muthangari Gardens Road in Kilimani, AIPCA Road in Kasarani, Mathioya Road in Hamza, Jua Kali Road in Embakasi, and 8th Street and 2nd Avenue in Airbase Ward. Others include Deliverance Road in Imara Daima, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Road in Mihango, Kisauni Road in Nairobi West, Ngara Crescent, Muhia Road in Riruta, Sifa Sugura Estate Road in South C, Mukorino Githima Road in Uthiru, Kamiti Road in Zimmerman, and Greenfield Estate Road in Upper Savannah.

“This is about ensuring every corner of Nairobi feels the impact of development. Whether in estates or informal settlements, every resident deserves better access, safer mobility, and improved infrastructure,” Sakaja said.

The joint road regeneration program, executed by the Nairobi County Government and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), has spread across the capital’s industrial hubs, leafy suburbs, densely populated estates, and emerging neighborhoods, transforming mobility and reshaping the city’s economic potential.

Speaking at several ongoing sites, Sakaja underscored the transformative impact of the initiative.

“All Mwananchi want is good roads. They don’t care whether a road is under the national government, the county, or an MP. I commend this partnership with the national government. Many of these projects are fast being renovated and constructed, and at this pace—and with no rains—we will have completed a good number of them in the next couple of weeks,” Sakaja confirmed.

In Industrial Area, contractors are rehabilitating Kitui Road and Road C, including drainage construction and asphalt overlays to ease cargo movement in and out of factories. In Eastleigh, works are ongoing on Hombe, Muinami, and Quarry roads to address flooding and poor surfaces.

Starehe has seen progress on Chai, Kombo Munyiri, and Mweni roads, while in Lavington and Kileleshwa, Jacaranda Avenue, Ivengara, Karandini, and Hatheru roads are under repair. Dagoreti’s Mama Wahu Road and PC Kinyanjui Access have also been prioritized.

In Embakasi East, the Sh204 million Mihango Bypass, a 5.4-kilometer link road, is being rebuilt with modern drainage and resurfacing. Fedha Estate is benefitting from the full overhaul of the 4.5-kilometer School of Aviation Access Road, while Umoja 1 and Umoja 3 are receiving new walkways, drainage, and resurfacing.

Komarock and Embakasi Village ring roads are also being upgraded with pedestrian lanes and safety markings.

“Embakasi, Umoja, Fedha, and Komarock carry Nairobi’s largest commuter populations. These works will decongest key arteries, ease access to schools and hospitals, and uplift living standards,” Sakaja said.

“We have been waiting for a long time for these roads to be constructed, and we are happy that finally we have been remembered. We hope this time the roads will be completed fully and not left halfway after a few kilometers,” said Mama Mwasia, a kiosk owner.

Parklands, Kabete, Zimmerman, and Thindigwa are also benefiting. In Parklands, 3rd Parklands Avenue and General Mathenge Drive are being rehabilitated. Kabete’s Spring Valley Road and Brookside Drive are under widening and drainage works, while Zimmerman’s Base Road and Ngumba Road are being upgraded to bitumen standards. In Thindigwa, the AIC Kasarani access road is under full construction.

“These areas may not make headlines every day, but the roads we are upgrading there will raise property values, attract businesses, and make commuting more efficient,” the Governor said.

With dozens of roads under active construction, City Hall says progress ranges between two and 25 per cent, with most projects expected to pass the halfway mark by November.

“By the end of this year, Nairobians will see and feel the change. The potholes, the dust, and the congestion will give way to safer, cleaner, and more efficient roads. This is our promise, and we will deliver,” Sakaja pledged.

For residents, the upgrades mean more than just tarmac—they signal reduced transport costs, shorter commutes, improved safety, and greater neighborhood value.