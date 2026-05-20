Mutula joins law reform commission in dual governance role

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Mutula Kilonzo Jr takes oath of office as Kenya Law Reform Commission commissioner in Nairobi on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jr. has joined the Kenya Law Reform Commission (KLRC), placing a sitting county governor inside a national legal reform body.

Mutula, who also serves as vice chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG) Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee, was sworn in on Wednesday, May 20, in Nairobi following his nomination by the council and gazettement by Attorney General Dorcas Oduor through Gazette Notice No. 5589 dated Thursday, April 17, 2026.

He took the oath alongside Annette Imbuhila Wangia and will serve a five-year term.

Chief Justice Martha Koome witnessed the swearing-in ceremony and urged the new commissioners to advance the goals of the 2010 Constitution.

“The aspirations and objectives of the 2010 Constitution must be fully realised for the benefit of all Kenyans,” said Koome.

Mutula’s appointment is expected to strengthen legal reforms tied to devolution, governance and access to justice.

The KLRC advises the government on legal reforms and reviews laws to align them with the Constitution and public needs.