Search intensified after hyena sighting in Syokimau

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A hyena hunting at Amboseli National Park. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) says it has intensified surveillance operations following reports of a hyena spotted along Mwananchi Road off Eastport Drive in Syokimau, Machakos County.

In a notice, KWS said fresh footprints confirmed the animal had recently moved through bushy, isolated land behind JKIA towards Katani, where response teams have since been deployed.

Residents have been advised to stay alert, avoid approaching or provoking the animal, and closely supervise children as precautionary measures are undertaken to safeguard both human life and wildlife.

“KWS wishes to assure the public that all necessary precautionary measures are being undertaken and there is no cause for panic,” the Service noted.

“Residents are, however, advised to remain vigilant, avoid approaching or provoking the animal, keep children under close supervision, and immediately report any wildlife sightings to the nearest KWS station or local authorities,” KWS added.

This is not the first time hyenas have been spotted roaming residential areas.

Last August, two people were mauled by a hyena in Oloserian village, Ildamat, Kajiado County. According to authorities, the victims were attacked by the animal while on their way home.

In 2024, a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of hyenas in Juja, Kiambu County.

Residents of Gwa Kigwi village said the hyenas attacked children as they were heading home before dragging the boy to a nearby swamp.

Similar incidents have also been reported several times in Rongai.