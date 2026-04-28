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Sigh of relief for Kilimani residents as Wood Avenue reopens after upgrade

By Selina Mutua | Apr. 28, 2026
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Governor Johnson Sakaja said the county has targeted over 300 kilometres of roads for recarpeting. [GPS]

Residents and businesses in Kilimani are beginning to feel the impact of Nairobi’s renewed infrastructure push, as the once dilapidated Wood Avenue has reopened following comprehensive rehabilitation.

The 1.5-kilometre road, serving an area with more than seven newly developed buildings, had become nearly impassable after months of flooding and damage caused by heavy trucks, disrupting movement and affecting businesses along the corridor.

Following the extensive works, it is now fully accessible, bringing relief to motorists, pedestrians and traders. The upgrade included significant drainage improvements, notably the installation of a 900mm diameter system and the clearing of blocked sections to enhance water flow and guard against future damage.

The works form part of a broader collaboration between Nairobi City County and the national government, implemented through the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA). The programme focuses on upgrading roads, improving drainage infrastructure, and strengthening resilience against extreme weather across the capital.

Nearby routes, including Kasuku Road, Timau Road, and Jabavu Road, remain under construction, while teams are preparing overlay works on Amboseli Road, Chalbi Drive, and Muhoya Avenue.

Sylvester Masinde, a fruit vendor along the avenue, said customers had previously stayed away due to dust and flooding but are now returning.

Governor Johnson Sakaja said the county has targeted over 300 kilometres of roads for recarpeting. [GPS]

“Customers avoided this area because it was messy and uncomfortable. Now things have changed, and business is picking up again,” he said.

For boda boda operators, the improved surface has enhanced safety and efficiency, particularly during rainy periods that previously made the road difficult to navigate.

Assistant Site Engineer Edwin Muga said addressing drainage challenges was central to the project.

“The road had been severely damaged, but with the installation of a larger 900mm drainage system and the opening of blocked sections, we are ensuring proper water flow and preventing future deterioration,” he said.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the county has targeted over 300 kilometres of roads for recarpeting. Despite delays caused by ongoing rains, he expressed confidence in the plan’s completion.

The works are being carried out under a cooperation framework between the national government, led by President William Ruto, and the county administration, focusing on road construction, recarpeting, and drainage improvements as part of a long-term effort to transform Nairobi’s urban landscape.

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Related Topics

Infrastructure Improvement Mobility and safety Road Recarpeting Broader urban plan
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