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DCI arrests three suspects linked to Nairobi armed robbery spree

By Mate Tongola | Apr. 27, 2026
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The suspects are currently in custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment. 

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects linked to a series of violent robberies targeting motorists in Nairobi and its environs.

In one incident on January 23, 2026, a Chinese national was robbed along Kyang’ombe on the old Mombasa Road.

Police reports indicate she was flagged down by a dark grey vehicle, registration number KDT 317F, occupied by two men dressed in what appeared to be traffic police uniforms.

"The suspects allegedly demanded her driving licence before seizing her vehicle and making away with Sh2.14 million, which she had withdrawn from DTB Bank Mombasa Road branch and Standard Chartered Bank Sameer branch," DCI stated.

In a separate robbery on March 17, 2026, a complainant who had withdrawn Sh4.2 million from Equity Bank Utawala Branch en route to deliver payment for a steel order was intercepted near Gateway Mall along Mombasa Road.

"The victim was reportedly stopped by four men dressed in blue police uniforms and reflector jackets, two of whom were armed," it added.

The gang allegedly accused him of trafficking narcotics, handcuffed him, and forced him into their vehicle before blindfolding him and stealing the cash. He was later abandoned in Karen.

In another case, a woman entrusted with Sh1.4 million from KCB Bank’s Airtel Building branch along Mombasa Road was robbed while travelling on a motorcycle towards Sayan Business Park.

At Cabanas Interchange, the rider and passenger were intercepted by four men in a grey Mazda CX-5, registration KDQ 170T, who claimed to be police officers.

"The victims were forced into the vehicle, assaulted, blindfolded, and robbed of the money and mobile phones before being dumped near Komarock Hospital in Utawala," DCI stated.

Following investigations, detectives traced and arrested three suspects: Boniface Kilonzo Mwaniki, apprehended along Lusaka Road; Josphat Musili, arrested in Dandora Phase IV; and Muia Mutune, arrested at Kalawa Shopping Centre in Makueni County.

Police also recovered a Mazda CX-5, registration number KDW 016H, believed to have been used in the robberies, alongside a military jungle hat and three reflector jackets.

Investigators say the gang is part of a larger organised network that frequently changes number plates to evade arrest.

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