Reprieve for City residents as City Hall operationalises Northern water collector tunnel

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Governor Johnson Sakaja announced the operationalisation of the Northern Collector Tunnel–Gigiri–Kabete transmission system. [Courtesy, KNA]

Nairobi County residents can now breathe a sigh of relief after Governor Johnson Sakaja announced the operationalisation of the Northern Collector Tunnel–Gigiri–Kabete transmission system.

In a major milestone in the City’s water sector, the tunnel is expected to significantly cut operational costs, saving up to Sh30 million in power expenditure and Sh500,000 in maintenance monthly, while improving water supply.

“The new gravity-fed system has been running continuously since April 16, delivering an average of 115,000 cubic metres of water per day,” said Sakaja, adding, “The shift has allowed the retirement of energy-intensive pumps at Gigiri, replacing them with a more efficient and sustainable system.”

The governor described the development as a game-changer for Nairobi residents, noting that it marks a turning point in efforts to deliver reliable and affordable water services.

“This is a major step forward in fixing Nairobi’s water challenges. By shifting to a gravity-fed system, we are not only increasing supply but also cutting unnecessary costs that have burdened the system for years,” he said.

Sakaja said the funds saved in the process will be redirected toward improving infrastructure and expanding water access across the city.

“Every shilling saved will go back into improving services, repairing infrastructure, extending supply, and ensuring more Nairobi residents have consistent access to clean water,” he added. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja. [File, Standard]

The new system is also expected to improve reliability, particularly in areas previously affected by disruptions caused by power outages. With the gravity-fed model, the water supply will remain stable even during periods of electricity instability.

Sakaja further welcomed recent leadership changes at NCWSC, following the appointment of Martin Nang’ole as Managing Director, Josiah Gitu as Commercial Director, and Albert Musyoka as Director of Internal Audit, Risk and Compliance. He expressed confidence that the new team will drive reforms and enhance service delivery.

“Strong leadership is key to transforming our water sector. With this new team in place, we are confident that Nairobi Water will deliver efficient, transparent, and customer-focused services,” he said.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), in partnership with the Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA), is implementing these reforms as part of a broader county government strategy to modernise Nairobi’s water infrastructure, improve efficiency, and ensure sustainable access to clean water for all residents.