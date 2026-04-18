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DP Kindiki accuses opposition of incitement over fuel crisis

By Yvonne Chepkwony | Apr. 18, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a public sensitization event at Emining. [DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government is rolling out additional measures aimed at lowering surging fuel prices.

Kindiki said the prices will be back to normal levels witnessed before the war between Iran and the United States.

He noted that the government has already taken steps to ease the burden on Kenyans, including a reduction of VAT on fuel from 13 per cent to 8 per cent.

Speaking in Emining, Baringo County, during a development project tour accompanied by the local leaders, Kindiki at the same time cautioned Kenyans against being incited by leaders he described as lacking a clear agenda.

He said protesting and holding street demonstrations are not a solution to the current global fuel challenges.

"We have reduced the price from 16 to 8 per cent, the government has taken precautions in working to reduce the fuel prices to stabilise the economy," he said.

While warning the opposition brigade against inciting Kenyans over the crisis, Kindiki called on Kenyans not to be influenced by the opposition politicising fuel by calling for demonstrations.

He said other than street protests, global policy interventions would form the basis of finding a solution.

Kindiki said the William Ruto-led administration is busy with development projects and will not be dragged down by the opposition.

"We are the experts in these things; these are small issues, don't distract us. We are busy at work, we want to put signage that says men at work," he added.

The DP chided former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for failing to focus on development while he was in power.

He challenged Gachagua to show his track record and show what he did for the country instead of making noise.

He maintained that the government remains focused on delivering development projects and improving livelihoods, saying that when the political season comes, the government will present its track record to the people.

“Next year we are heading to the general election, let us meet at the ballot with a development track record that will be gauged by Kenyans,” he said.

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Related Topics

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Kindiki Development Tours Fuel Politics Global Fuel Crisis
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