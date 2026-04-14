KNH nurses call off strike after deal with employer

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A section of striking KNH nurses. [File,Standard]

Nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), in conjunction with the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM), have called off their industrial action following successful negotiations with the Ministry of Health.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale confirmed that the nurses had agreed to resume duty after signing a return-to-work formula addressing their key grievances.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I wish to sincerely thank both negotiating teams for demonstrating goodwill, professionalism, and a shared commitment to resolving the issues at hand,” said Duale.

“Their willingness to engage candidly and expedite the process has led to an agreed return-to-work formula that addresses key concerns raised by our nurses.”

According to Duale, the agreement covers several critical areas, including improved medical cover, structured promotions, measures to ease workload challenges, and the progressive conversion of nurses on contract to permanent and pensionable terms.

Duale also commended KNH management for its openness and flexibility during the talks, noting that the hospital had remained committed to ensuring continuity of essential services throughout the strike period.

“As we move forward, the focus must now shift firmly to delivering quality, timely, and compassionate healthcare services to all Kenyans,” he said, urging nurses to return to work promptly and uphold high standards of patient care.

He added that the Ministry will continue working closely with all stakeholders to ensure full implementation of the agreed resolutions within stipulated timelines, reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthening the health workforce and improving service delivery in public health facilities.

The strike had been triggered by a notice issued on February 17, 2026, in which the union cited grievances including the implementation of the 2025 CBA addendum, unsatisfactory medical cover, increased workload with a nurse-to-patient ratio of 1:35, and lack of stakeholder engagement in the transition of the Mwai Kibaki Referral HospitalV