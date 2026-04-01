Gikomba demolitions leave traders displaced as officials cite riparian encroachment

The makeshift stalls that once lined the lower sections of Gikomba Market were reduced to rubble overnight on Monday, leaving hundreds of traders stranded as bulldozers moved in under heavy security.
By dawn, traders arrived to find their timber structures flattened, goods buried under debris and years of investment wiped out in hours.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale — 50% Off Monthly & Yearly Plans
Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902