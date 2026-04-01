Gikomba demolitions leave traders displaced as officials cite riparian encroachment

Traders in Gikomba Market are counting losses after authorities demolished their stalls on the night of March 30,2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

The makeshift stalls that once lined the lower sections of Gikomba Market were reduced to rubble overnight on Monday, leaving hundreds of traders stranded as bulldozers moved in under heavy security.

By dawn, traders arrived to find their timber structures flattened, goods buried under debris and years of investment wiped out in hours.