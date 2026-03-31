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Gikomba market demolished

By Omelo Juliet | Mar. 31, 2026
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Traders in Gikomba Market are counting losses after authorities demolished their stalls on the night of March 30, 2026 to create a 30-meter riparian land buffer zone. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

By Tuesday morning, nothing stood where rows of Gikomba shoe market stalls had bustled the previous day.

The structures were flattened overnight on Monday as government crews moved in to clear structures authorities say are encroachments on riparian land, leaving traders divided over the pace of the exercise and what comes next for thousands who depend on the market for daily income.

Judith Nyangi, the chairlady of one of the affected market zones, said traders were not caught off guard.

She maintained that they held numerous meetings with the government and had taken traders through sensitisation forums in recent weeks.

“We were all in agreement that the government builds us modern stalls here. Only a few rebellious people had not vacated when the demolitions happened, but majority of the traders had removed their belongings in accordance to a notice given to them,’’ she said.

According to Nyangi, the government informed traders it would reclaim 30 metres of riparian land and use an additional 20 metres for new stalls, a plan she says the sellers accepted.

But she raised alarm over individuals allegedly demanding money from displaced traders seeking temporary trading spaces.

“Across the river, we had temporary stalls that the government had allocated to traders to operate from before the stalls are completed. But now there are people who came and started asking businessmen for money. They ask for 5,000, which I don’t support. If the government is building people, why are some people taking advantage of asking money from people?” she questioned.

Nyangi said traders will continue operating temporarily on marked ground spaces, with vehicles allowed in early mornings to deliver goods.

“The market will continue, even with temporary spaces” she said, adding that construction of new stalls should start as fast as possible so that traders don’t stay out for long.

Traders in Gikomba Market are counting losses after authorities demolished their stalls on the night of March 30, 2026 to create a 30-meter riparian land buffer zone. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Many traders echoed her calls for urgency, though not all agreed with her assessment of preparedness.

Margaret Washiko, a shoe seller, said most traders had mentally braced themselves for the demolitions.

“We accept it because if the government sees it is good that they can take care of us, we will not give up and we will not fight. We were prepared. It was not a shock,’’ she said.

Christopher Mogaka, another trader, urged patience as reconstruction begins.

“We can only pray they fasten the work so that we can work like we do here,” he said. “Those five months, people can be patient.”

Others, however, said the demolitions instantly wiped out earnings in a market where most traders operate hand-to-mouth.

Katima Mekenye said he received a call at 7p.m. on Monday informing his section of the market had already been flattened.

Traders in Gikomba Market are counting losses after authorities demolished their stalls on the night of March 30, 2026 to create a 30-meter riparian land buffer zone. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

“Many people here are hand-to-mouth. If they had started with the alternative area, we would have at least gotten a sale today,’’ he said.

Edward Dickson, who has worked in Gikomba for 26 years, said the sudden loss of business has hit families with loans and daily repayment obligations especially hard.

“There are women who have children, people with loans they must pay. Where will they take us? We know they are building a market, but until then people cannot get food,’’ he said.

Dickson acknowledged the need for a modernised market but urged the government to offer temporary solutions for traders who remain stranded.

“If things get better when the market is built, that will be good. But for now, people are suffering,” he said.

Despite the mixed reactions, most traders agree on the need for the county and national governments to move quickly.

For them, the faster the new market rises, the sooner Gikomba’s lifeblood, its trade, can resume with stability and dignity.

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