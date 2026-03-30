Environmentalists protest over plan to relocate Nairobi Animal Orphanage

Environmentalists have opposed the plan to relocate an animal orphanage from Nairobi National Park to a new site near Bomas Centre.
However, Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has defended its decision to move the orphanage to the new 90-acre land, saying it was approved by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale — 50% Off Monthly & Yearly Plans
Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902