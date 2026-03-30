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Environmentalists protest over plan to relocate Nairobi Animal Orphanage

By Boniface Gikandi | Mar. 30, 2026
Nairobi Animal Orphanage. [File Courtesy]

Environmentalists have opposed the plan to relocate an animal orphanage from Nairobi National Park to a new site near Bomas Centre.

However, Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) has defended its decision to move the orphanage to the new 90-acre land, saying it was approved by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

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Nairobi Animal Orphanage KWS National Environment Management Authority Environmentalists
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