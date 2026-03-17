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After floods, Sakaja in rush to map drainage hotspots

By Juliet Omelo | Mar. 17, 2026
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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja inspecting Chania Avenue drainage system. [GPS]

Nairobi Governor  Johnson Sakaja has ordered an immediate, coordinated response to flooding in the capital, directing key agencies to prepare a comprehensive 48-hour action plan to address damaged infrastructure and drainage failures.

The directive comes following a meeting by the implementation committee on the cooperation agreement between City Hall and the national government.

Speaking after the meeting, Sakaja said the action plan takes effect immediately.

“Under the immediate response plan, infrastructure agencies have been tasked with conducting a joint assessment of flood damage and submitting a costed recovery plan within 48 hours, focusing on heavily affected road corridors and drainage systems across the city,” said Sakaja.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretaries and senior officials from national and county agencies, including KURA, KeNHA, KeRRA, NEMA, the Water Resources Authority, and the National Treasury.

Sakaja further directed technical teams to map flood-prone areas across Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties, identify blocked drainage systems, and prioritise de-silting and road repairs to reduce further flooding during the ongoing rainy season.

“In addition, a multi-agency taskforce has been ordered to intensify enforcement and recovery of riparian and floodplain areas to restore the natural flow of rivers and reduce recurrent flooding in vulnerable neighbourhoods,” he said.

According to him, the major water transmission pipeline along Outer Ring Road, which had been damaged by floods, has been repaired, restoring water supply to estates including Buruburu, Kariobangi, Dandora, and parts of Mathare.

Repair works are ongoing on distribution lines serving Kiambiu and Korogocho.

The governor further confirmed that county public health teams have been deployed across affected areas to prevent disease outbreaks.

More than 300 households and sanitation facilities have already been disinfected, while over 4,000 household water treatment supplies have been distributed.

He said public health teams have also disinfected more than 30 flood-affected schools, protecting about 3,800 students.

Sakaja said the national and county governments will maintain a single-window implementation approach to speed up recovery efforts and mobilise resources.

The committee is expected to reconvene on March 19 to review progress on the 48-hour implementation report and ensure the resolutions translate into concrete action on the ground.

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Nairobi Floods Governor Johnson Sakaja Urban Infrastructure Flood Mitigation
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