Four killed in Shauri Moyo collapsed building

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Four people were confirmed dead and several others injured when a building in Nairobi's Shauri Moyo collapsed on Monday March 16, 2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

Four people have died in a building that collapsed early Monday during a demolition exercise along the Nairobi River corridor in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi North County Commissioner Simon Osumba has confirmed.

Four others were rescued as a search and rescue operation continues for several others feared trapped under the rubble.

"Four people have been rescued so far, one of whom sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital. Four fatalities have also been recorded. The number of individuals who may still be trapped remains unknown," Osumba said.

"The victims were removing steel bars and other construction material from the abandoned structure when it gave way."

According to the Red Cross, which is part of the multi-agency response team, 10 people were inside the building at the time of collapse. Two escaped by jumping out, two were rescued, and six remain unaccounted for.

Rescue teams drawn from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, and National Government Administrative Officers have deployed to the scene to help remove those believed to be trapped beneath the debris.

The building, located in Blue Estate, was among several marked for demolition for sitting on riparian land, a designation that has taken on renewed urgency as the city continues to experience deadly flooding with each heavy downpour.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Interior warned that 37 residential areas were at risk of flooding in the next rains, citing construction on waterways that is obstructing the flow of water from the Nairobi and Ngong Rivers.

Other places near the Kamukunji area listed as particularly flood-prone include the Central Business District, Globe, Gikomba, Eastleigh, and the Industrial Area, all situated along the Nairobi River's path.

Monday's demolitions were carried out by the Nairobi Rivers Commission as part of the Nairobi River Regeneration Project, an initiative aimed at restoring the river ecosystem by clearing illegal structures encroaching on the riverbanks.

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the affected area to allow emergency responders to work.