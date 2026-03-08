Deaths and destruction in wake of heavy floods in Nairobi

Torrential rains caused flooding in Nairobi, leading to fatalities and displacement of residents. March 7, 2026. [Nicholas Biwott, Standard]
Several parts of Nairobi woke up on Saturday morning to scenes of devastation after a night of heavy rains that triggered severe flooding, leaving a trail of destruction, sweeping vehicles into rivers, destroying property and leaving scores dead.
