Sunshine schools, Moi Educational Centre post stellar results in 2025 KCSE exam

Sunshine Secondary School students and teachers celebrate the KCSE 2025 results at the school on January 9, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A jubilant atmosphere swept through Sunshine Schools and Moi Educational Centre (MEC) following the release of the 2025 KCSE examination results.

Students, teachers, parents, and administrators broke into celebrations marked by thanksgiving, applause, and expressions of pride.

In both institutions, the mood was one of relief and joy after years of hard work, with prayer sessions, congratulatory messages, and cheerful interactions filling school compounds.

At Moi Educational Centre, excitement was palpable as Principal Stephen Wekesa announced that the school attained a mean grade of 8.2, marking a clear improvement from previous years.

The results breakdown showed 2 students scored A-, 12 attained A, 31 B+, 33 B, 33 B-, 39 C+, 17 C, 7 C-, and 2 D+.

“Today, as a school, we are very proud and happy of what we’ve achieved as an institution. Our school has posted very remarkable results compared to last year, and this shows improvement based on the years we’ve been here This result translates to 90 percent transition to university.,” Wekesa said.

Wekesa attributed the success to consistency in academic preparation, strong parental support, committed staff, and faith.

“These results are not because of our own might. It has been God.If God was not there for us, then we could not achieve these results,” he said.

He further praised parents for walking closely with the school throughout the four-year journey.

“They have been there to support us whenever we call upon them,” he noted.

Wekesa also commended teachers and support staff, adding, “They have worked so tirelessly to ensure that these results are the way they are.”

Students from MEC expressed excitement and shared their career ambitions.

Nicole Okuya, who scored an A-, said she would love to pursue medicine. Angel Andere, who scored a clean A, said she hopes to become a biomedical engineer while Tamara Saronge, who scored an A- of 79 points, also expressed interest in biomedical engineering.

Parents echoed similar sentiments. Dolorosa Masime, a parent at MEC, described the outcome as exceptional.

“The results for Moi Educational Centre High School were a shot of excellence. Angel worked extremely hard, demonstrated remarkable resilience, and was highly disciplined. We thank God for this far,” she said.

Similarly, Sunshine Schools also erupted into celebration after posting an impressive mean grade of 8.93.

Principal Sally Chetalam Kiprop noted that a total of 218 candidates sat the examination.

“We are very thrilled this morning because of the results that have just been released,” she said.

Mrs. Kiprop attributed the performance to discipline, calmness, and cooperation.

“The boys remained very calm and very humble throughout the examination period,” she said citing strong parental support through the parents’ association as a key factor.

Top Sunshine performers also shared their reflections and future goals.

Jeremy Appel, who scored 82 out of 84 points, said he wishes to pursue aeroscope engineering in university.

“ God for these remarkable results even though I expected them. I want to study aeroscope engineering at the University of Arizona,” he said.

Daniel Kanzo, who scored 81 points, said, “The exams were smooth because of the support of the teachers. I want to pursue medicine.”