×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

How 2025 KCSE candidates can check their results

By Ronald Kipruto | Jan. 9, 2026

Officials from left, TSC CEO Everline Mitei, Professor PS Basic Education Julius Bitok, CS Education Dr Julius Ogambo , CEO KNEC Dr David Njengere and Chairman KNEC Prof. Julius Nyabundi ,December 9, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The 993,226 candidates who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations  can now access their results via the KNEC portal.

Candidates are required to visit the KNEC website, click on KCSE Results, and enter their index number and at least one name.

They must then accept the privacy and access notice before viewing their results.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has advised candidates with concerns about their results to lodge queries within 30 days.

“All results-related queries must be submitted through the head of the institution within 30 days after the release of results. Queries submitted after the deadline will attract a fee,” KNEC said in a statement.

The 2025 KCSE results were released on Friday, January 9, at AIC Chebisas Boys High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

However, one hour after the official release of 2025 KCSE results by CS Ogamba KNEC portal crashed with parents decrying of delays in assessing results.

A spot check by the Standard Media at 2:37 pm showed the website was still down.

A screen grab of the KNEC website at 2:37 pm 

The Standard newspaper and Digital would like to feature any KCSE 2025 candidate who has attained Grade A and Grade A- (minus)

The public can send in the candidate’s full name, picture, index number, grade, school, and the county it is located to:

WhatsApp: 0111 701303 or Email: [email protected]

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2025 KCSE 2025 KCSE Results KNEC Portal KNEC
.

Latest Stories

Diaz scores again as hosts Morocco beat Cameroon to reach AFCON semis
Diaz scores again as hosts Morocco beat Cameroon to reach AFCON semis
Football
By AFP
1 hr ago
Recalled Ndiaye takes Senegal past 10-man Mali into AFCON semis
Football
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Joho uses Raila 'birthday' to boost political capital
Politics
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Shock as thousands sit exams years too early
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Shock as thousands sit exams years too early
Ogamba: Straight As increase as boys outshine girls in 11 subjects
By Stephen Rutto 2 hrs ago
Ogamba: Straight As increase as boys outshine girls in 11 subjects
Kabarak retains KCSE crown as regional schools excel in exams
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Kabarak retains KCSE crown as regional schools excel in exams
Sub-county schools outshine county rivals in KCSE as government day-wing plan stalls
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Sub-county schools outshine county rivals in KCSE as government day-wing plan stalls
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved