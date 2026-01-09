How 2025 KCSE candidates can check their results

Officials from left, TSC CEO Everline Mitei, Professor PS Basic Education Julius Bitok, CS Education Dr Julius Ogambo , CEO KNEC Dr David Njengere and Chairman KNEC Prof. Julius Nyabundi ,December 9, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

The 993,226 candidates who sat the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations can now access their results via the KNEC portal.

Candidates are required to visit the KNEC website, click on KCSE Results, and enter their index number and at least one name.

They must then accept the privacy and access notice before viewing their results.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has advised candidates with concerns about their results to lodge queries within 30 days.

“All results-related queries must be submitted through the head of the institution within 30 days after the release of results. Queries submitted after the deadline will attract a fee,” KNEC said in a statement.

The 2025 KCSE results were released on Friday, January 9, at AIC Chebisas Boys High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

However, one hour after the official release of 2025 KCSE results by CS Ogamba KNEC portal crashed with parents decrying of delays in assessing results.

A spot check by the Standard Media at 2:37 pm showed the website was still down.

A screen grab of the KNEC website at 2:37 pm

The Standard newspaper and Digital would like to feature any KCSE 2025 candidate who has attained Grade A and Grade A- (minus)

The public can send in the candidate’s full name, picture, index number, grade, school, and the county it is located to:

WhatsApp: 0111 701303 or Email: [email protected]