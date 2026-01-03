IRCK demands prosecution of individuals found culpable for collapsed building

Bulldozers remove debris of the collapsed building in South C, Nairobi, on January 3, 2026. Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) comprising of Christians, Muslims, Hindus has expressed solidarity with families whose kin are trapped in the collapsed building in South C, Nairobi.

IRCK raised concern over the oversight of buildings, saying that although the Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, has promised to ensure a thorough probe of the matter, the loss of life through negligence by duty bearers is deeply concerning.

“We join hands with Kenyans and especially families whose loved ones are trapped under debris through this man-made tragedy when a building that had been approved and supervised by both National and County Government authorities collapsed in South C, Nairobi,” read the IRCK statement in part.

The IRCK Chairman Sheikh Abdullahi Salat, demanded that the police, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, the courts and all relevant professional bodies jointly work together to ensure the prosecution of those found culpable for the collapse of the building.

The building collapsed at around 4:30 am on Friday.

“All who contributed to the tragedy through acts of commission, or omission and negligence be held accountable,” he said.

“As we speak now, we expect the owner or owners of the building, the contractor and all public officers involved in approval and supervision of the building in question be held accountable regardless of their political, social or economic status in the society,” Salat added.

IRCK demanded that Nairobi City County halt the approval and construction of high-rise it puts its house in order.

Salat called for the establishment of a consultative framework between the religious organisations, the political parties, non-state actors, parliamentary committees, and the executive to address the issues in a comprehensive manner.