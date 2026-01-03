Families appeal for speedy rescue of kin trapped in collapsed building

Officers from 1st Canine Regiment use sniffer dogs to comb through the debris of the collapsed building in South C, Nairobi, on January 3, 2026. Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Families of two security guards believed to be trapped in the collapsed building in South C, Nairobi, have appealed to authorities to speed up rescue efforts.

The two men, identified as Ali Adan Galgallo and Hassan Bulleh Huqa, who are in their late twenties, were reportedly on the third floor of the building when it collapsed at around 4:30 am on Friday.

The victims are said to be from the Gabra community in Moyale and were married with three children each.

Family members and community leaders have remained at the scene since the incident, with some relatives traveling from Moyale to join them.

Addressing the media, Dr Roba Dubasharamo said the families’ greatest concern is whether the two men are still alive and, if so, they should be rescued as quickly as possible.

He described the victims as hardworking men who have young families.

“The families are in deep pain and uncertainty. What they want is for all efforts to focus on saving lives and for timely, honest information about their loved ones,” Dubasharamo said.

Marsabit Senator Mohamed Said Chute thanked emergency responders, Nairobi County, and the Kenya Defence Force for their efforts, but urged them to intensify the operation.

“The families are here, the wives are crying, asking whether their husbands are alive. They need reassurance and faster action,” the senator said.

The Marsabit County Assembly Speaker Edin Wario Dida, who is the family spokesperson, said that the relatives are not engaging in blame game but want answers about their kin.

The Speaker appealed to the government to fast-track the rescue efforts and bring additional equipment, including cranes, to remove heavy debris.

“The families have waited in anguish since yesterday. They want to know the truth about their loved ones and to see every possible effort made to reach them,” he said.

As rescue operations continue, families and leaders are calling on national and county governments to increase support, provide regular updates, and prioritise the rescue of the two men trapped under the rubble.