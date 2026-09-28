Formula One Racing Point car makes debut in Kenya at Concours d'Elegance

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BWT Racing Point Formula 2019 car unveiled at the 54th Africa Concours d’Elegance at Ngong Racecourse [File]

Seven years after Kenya briefly found itself at the heart of Formula 1, a familiar piece of that history has returned home.

A full-scale BWT Racing Point Formula 1 car made its debut in the country on Sunday at the 54th Africa Concours d’Elegance at Ngong Racecourse, bringing a taste of the world's premier single-seater championship to a motorsport event better known for celebrating classic cars.

The striking machine drew attention, reviving memories of its short but significant chapter on the Formula 1 grid.

The 2019 team featured Mexican driver Sergio Pérez and Canadian Lance Stroll, with the car competing as Racing Point's RP19 during the season.

The car on display in Kenya, however, is a full-scale replica, not the original race machine. It carries the same design and livery but does not have a functioning engine. A Mercedes 1.6-litre V6 turbo-hybrid engine powered the actual RP19.

Racing Point finished seventh in the 2019 constructors' championship, while Pérez finished the drivers' championship in 10th position.