Why Varese is fans favourite as he battles against top guns

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SportPesa Racing driver Leonardo Varese and navigator Kigo Kareithi in action. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

SportPesa Racing speedster Leonardo Varese is proving to be a fans' favourite as he combs the rough terrains of Naivasha in search of glory at the ongoing third leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC) series, the Safari Rally.

His powerful Toyota GR Yaris Rally3 machine has been a hit with local spectators who are flocking to various stages and hospitality tents, set up in Kambi Moran, Delamere, Mzabibu, Morendat, and Hell’s Gate by gaming firm SportPesa, to give fans a priceless experience of the rally.

Varese and his navigator are currently putting up a good show in their quest to top the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) category, even though their basic target was a top-five finish in the debut.

“So far so good, we are cruising well in the rally, and the car is proving itself to be the fastest machine I have ever driven. I’m just happy that the vehicle is giving a good account of itself,” noted Varese, whose pace notes are being called out by his long-term navigator, Kigo Kareithi.

Varese and Kareithi have returned to the Safari Rally after a seven-year hiatus, and they are confident that the Sh40 million support from their gaming firm sponsor will help them to take part in the African Rally Championship (ARC), especially the Tanzanian ARC leg, and also in other local circuits.

When asked how excited they are to have supported the duo to grace the ongoing Safari Rally, SportPesa Partnership and Sponsorship Manager Japheth Akhulia said: “We are thrilled that they are in action. We got them a brand-new car. All that we want is the best for them. We were really excited when the car passed the scrutineering stage on Wednesday, and seeing them in action in the Safari Rally is such a big deal for us. It’s history. We are also happy to support their sons who are plying their trade in the autocross national championship, under our Tujiamini program.”

As top sponsors for the ongoing rally in Naivasha, Akhulia says it has been so far a great ride for them, especially seeing fans turn up in large numbers at the Shakedown in Naivasha and at the flag-off at the Wildlife Research Training Institute’s Service Park.

“We have witnessed travelling fans from Uganda (Rally Hunters), Rwanda, and even overseas gracing the ongoing rally. This only shows the magnitude of the Safari Rally as an event. We have watched adrenaline-filled stunts and hair-raising actions at Kambi Moran, where we have set up a hospitality tent. We host different fans daily.”