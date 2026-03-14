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Why rain is a driver's worst nightmare at the WRC 2026 Safari Rally

By Robert Abong'o | Mar. 14, 2026
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Oliver Solberg from Sweden navigated by Elliot Edmondson during the 2026 WRC Safari rally Kenya in Naivasha on March 13, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The 2026 Safari Rally is once again proving why the Kenyan leg is the most challenging yet most exciting race in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). 

After two days of gruelling through the dust and mud, drivers, from local entrants to leading elites, have one thing in common, or rather, one problem in common…rain. 

Naivasha has been experiencing rapidly changing weather lately, with heavy, treacherous, and unpredictable conditions, leaving drivers to contend with sudden downpours that have significantly altered stage conditions. Crews have been forced to adapt quickly as rainfall continues to affect sections around the rally route. 

On Thursday, the Kenya Meteorological Department issued a warning of moderate to heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours in Nairobi and surrounding counties, urging residents to prepare for showers and thunderstorms that could disrupt normal activities. They warned the rainfall would mainly affect the highland areas of the Rift Valley from 9 pm.  

As floods continue wreaking havoc across parts of the country, rally drivers in Naivasha aren’t having their best times either. 

News from the weatherman will sound harsh on their ears, as sudden rain and the weather's unpredictability have been a nightmare.

Elfyn Evans from Great Britain navigated by Scott Martin driving Toyota GR Yaris during the 2026 WRC rally Kenya in Naivasha on March 13, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Most of the top drivers had little to smile about after SS1 Camp Moran 1 and SS2 Mzabibu, falling victim to primarily temperature-related issues and overheating. 

2024 champion Thierry Neuville was visibly distressed after SS2, as he could not successfully get rid of the mud inside his Hyundai’s engine bay.

All three i20 N Rally1 cars experienced overheating and slowed toward the end of the stage as temperatures rose within the bay. 

Speaking to Standard Sports, the Belgian, who leads the standings by 13 points over Swedish driver Oliver Solberg, hopes to “survive” and endure a punishing third round of the rally championship. 

“It’s hard to describe what we are experiencing out there; you need to live it once and understand how challenging it is. We hope to carry on, survive and bring the car back,” he said, hours after setting the pace on the new shakedown stage.

Solberg, on the other hand, ended day one on top after clocking 30:18.6 to gain a 33.3-second lead over teammates Elfyn Evans (30:51.9) and Sebastien Ogier (31:23.7), but could not escape the heavy downpour just before SS1.

“It’s an adventure. We were driving to the stage, and it was dry. When we almost started the stage, it was raining a little bit and just when we were at the start line, everything came down,” the Toyota Gazoo Racing driver explained. 

Defending champion Elfyn Evans, navigated by Scott Martin, described the conditions as “exceptionally bad”, saying they lacked clear visibility for a big chunk of the race.

“Mud and water everywhere! We were unable to see for half the time. Second stage, we had a bit more grip and more consistent, we know it’s going to be tough throughout the event,” said Evans. 

Nine-time champion Ogier also hoped to have a less-troublesome weekend, admitting they did “everything they could” to push through the wet conditions

The total competitive distance today will be 122.98 kilometres.

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WRC 2026 Safari Rally World Rally Championship Driving Challenges
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