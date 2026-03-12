Vrrrrrrrrrmmm: Naivasha breathes again to 2026 WRC Safari Rally

Audio By Vocalize

French driver Adrien Fourmaux and co-driver Alexandre Coria during the shakedown of the Safari Rally Kenya 2026 in Naivasha, Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Once again, Naivasha is a beehive of activities. The lakeside town is beaming with confidence on all fronts following the roars of the engines that started with the recce on Monday, scrutineering on Wednesday, and the ultimate rev off of the 2026 WRC Safari Rally on Thursday.

The rally has brought with it money in the town as well as love, visitors, revelers, conmen, local and international dignitaries, and all manner of things.

The Hospitality industry is booming at the moment. Accommodation is sought with zeal.

Airbnb-like Rehema Homes, which normally charges Sh3000 daily for a one-bedroom stay, has shot to Sh6500. Single rooms of Sh1000 have been upgraded to Sh2500, and all have been snapped.

Taxi operators and boda boda riders in the town and PSV vehicles ferrying passengers from Nakuru and Nairobi to the town are very busy, the owners are smiling to the bank as they make a kill.

Karagita beach along Moi South Lake Road has sprung to life, with visitors flocking to the lakefront to have a taste of the freshly prepared fish caught by the sinewed fishermen. Boat ride is a booming business in the location, and it cannot end without the visitors taking photos and selfies for remembrance.

French driver Adrien Fourmaux and co-driver Alexandre Coria during the shakedown of the Safari Rally Kenya 2026 in Naivasha, Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

There is life at the entertainment joints. Some spots have increased prices, but the froth still flows. They are reaping. It's their turn to eat. Some joints have brought in live bands. Others have imported top DJs from Nairobi to trap more clients.

At the 20 rally stages, there is camaraderie in the air. The Ugandan fans, Rally Hunters, have such a vibe. The Ssebos and Nyabos have brought with them matoke, a symbol of their traditional delicacy, back home.

Top corporates like SportPesa, KCB, Betika, Ken Gen, Kenya Airways, among others, have booked prime locations in the bundus where they are hosting and giving their clients a priceless experience for the rally, as they watch the cars whizz by. Over 400,000 fans are expected to grace the various rally stages to have a glimpse of the global motorsport spectacle. French driver Adrien Fourmaux and co-driver Alexandre Coria during the shakedown of the Safari Rally Kenya 2026 in Naivasha, Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

The Wildlife Research and Training Institute of Kenya (WRTI) is the nerve centre of the rally. It is where the famous Service Park is located. You will need more than a miracle to gain access to the location without an accreditation.

The Service Park is where the rally controls are held and monitored. It is where the top manufacturers, Toyota, Hyundai, and M-Sport Ford have set up their bases. This is where the local and international media bang copies and do live transmission worldwide, which is followed by over 100 million eyeballs.

The Service Park is a very busy place, akin to a war zone. At one corner, a car is panel beaten to shape, the other corner a reporter is live on air, and the next corner a giant crane is lowering heavy tools to the ground.

Lucky fans and school children who have gained access to the location are balling. They are having a field day and the time of their lives visiting the top manufacturers' zones and taking photos with their rally icons. They are dining with their role models in the sport.

And the most visited zone at the Service Park is the Toyota Gazoo Racing stand, where guests cannot resist taking photos with their award-winning machines.

Toyota, the most successful manufacturer in the WRC series, is out for a three-peat podium sweep, a sixth individual title, and a sixth team title in the Safari Rally this year.

Actually, the outfit has never been beaten on Kenyan soil since the return of the WRC series in Africa in 2021.

At the Service Park, flags of the participating nations are blowing in the air. Corporations involved in the rally are also jostling for space to give their brands visibility.

The place is also hosting an anti-doping center, top medical teams, firefighting engines, and standby ambulances. There is also top-notch security manning the venue and all other zones where the rally is crossing.

Dignitaries and government officials who fly in and out of the Service Park with helicopters are hosted at the Competition Lounge, where they enjoy refreshments with their entourage.

Principal Secretary for Sports, Hon Elijah Mwangi, who had a tour of the Service Park, noted that Kenya’s organising structures, host county operations, and event management teams are fully in place for the rally.

He reiterated that Kenya has the experience, infrastructure, and commitment to deliver this event to the highest international standards as the country marks its sixth year since the return of the WRC calendar on Kenyan soil.

Mwangi confirmed that every stage of the preparations has passed the mandatory FIA World Rally Championship safety requirements.

"These are not internal targets," he said. “They are binding international requirements that have been met in full.

"This includes certified medical response units on standby at every one of the 20 competitive stages, vetted marshal deployment across all stages and spectator points, clearly defined exclusion zones, and full emergency evacuation protocols.

"The National Police Service (NPS) is fully embedded in security operations, working hand in hand with Safari Rally Secretariat, County Government of Nakuru authorities, and security stakeholders to ensure the safety of every competitor, official, and spectator across the entire rally footprint," Mwangi added.