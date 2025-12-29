How negatives outweighed positives in 2025

Gen Z protesters gather in Nairobi's CBD on June 26, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Support Bold Journalism
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard
channel
on WhatsApp
Related Topics
Year 2025
2025 Disapointments
Police Brutality
State-linked Murders
Share this article
.
Trending Now
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM Kilgoris power pact meeting
Between convictions and acquittals: A year of uneven graft justice
Kenya's athletics stars pumped billions into the economy in 2025
Two mysterious people were in Jirongo's car before crash, family now says
Boxing heavyweight Anthony Joshua hospitalised after fatal road crash in Nigeria
Grade 10 placement: Why principals have lost admission powers
.
Popular this week
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM Kilgoris power pact meeting
Two mysterious people were in Jirongo's car before crash, family now says
Grade 10 placement: Why principals have lost admission powers
What you need to know about dairy goat farming
Probe shatters woman's child support claims
.
Latest Stories
2025: A year of premium economic tears all around
Xn Iraki
By
XN Iraki
1 hr ago
UoN defends fresh VC recruitment amid staff backlash and leadership wrangles
Education
By
Lewis Nyaundi
1 hr ago
Kenya's athletics stars pumped billions into the economy in 2025
Athletics
By
Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Night of long knives: Inside Ruto-ODM Kilgoris power pact meeting
Politics
By
Harold Odhiambo and David Odongo
1 hr ago
Gen Z protesters gather in Nairobi's CBD on June 26, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you