Matiang'i under pressure as Jubilee rivals question alliance with Gachagua

Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiangi and Deputy party leader Jeremiah Kioni at the party's headquarters in Nairobi on January 22, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Fred Matiang’i is facing growing doubts about his ability to win support in the Mt Kenya region after a section of party leaders accused him of allowing Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua to dominate opposition political activities.

The leaders claim Matiang’i has failed to take charge of the Jubilee Party in terms of mobilisation, branding and securing airtime for Jubilee candidates during opposition rallies, alleging that he has effectively surrendered that role to Gachagua.