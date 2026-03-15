Ten points, zero reform: Inside Kenya's backdoor peace bargain

The Ten Point Agenda of President Ruto and the late Raila Odinga faces criticism as more of a political bargain than a governance reform. [File Courtesy]

To style the recently released Ten Point Agenda report of President William Ruto and the late Raila Odinga as disappointing is to engage in unnecessary understatement. The big question is not whether or not the goals have been met within the one-year deadline that the owners have given themselves. It pertains instead to the wider relevance of an elite power bargaining scheme disguised as a public-spirited governance agenda.