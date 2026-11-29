After decades of healing minds and caring for patients, Auntie Maggie is taking her message beyond the consulting room. This time, she is letting music do the talking. [Photo Courtesy]

The crowd rose in celebration as Dr Margaret Makanyengo took the stage and for nearly 15 minutes, the Absa Sports Club audience sang, whistled and ululated, celebrating a woman whose journey from a life-threatening health scare to the gospel stage has been one of faith and gratitude. Affectionately known as Auntie Maggie, she was launching her debut eight-track album, Shukrani (Thanksgiving), marking a musical dream revived after more than four decades.

In 2024, Dr Makanyengo developed heart complications that required specialised treatment. She travelled to Egypt for a medical procedure, uncertain whether she would survive.