Back to school: How the new routine can affect your dog

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hildren spend time with their dog at home. Families are urged to help pets adjust as school routines leave them alone for longer hours. [File,Standard]

For many families, the return to school brings back early mornings, school runs and busy evenings. But while children adjust to the new timetable, their pets must also cope with a major change at home.

Dogs that have spent the holidays surrounded by children may suddenly find themselves alone for much of the day.

The change can leave some dogs stressed, bored or unsettled, with signs such as barking, whining, pacing, destructive behaviour or withdrawal.

A 2022 study of 1,807 dogs in the United Kingdom found that 9.9 per cent developed new separation-related behaviours after COVID-19 restrictions eased and dogs spent more time alone.

Researchers linked the behaviour to changes in owners' routines.

The study did not examine school reopening or Kenyan households but offers context on how changes in daily routines can affect dogs.

For Kenyan families, the return to school can also make routine pet care easier to overlook, including walks, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention and veterinary visits.

“Busy schedules can make it easy for pet owners to forget important care routines, from veterinary visits and vaccinations such as rabies shots to regular flea and tick prevention and daily walks,” says Judy Gachumi, marketing lead at PetStore Kenya.

Gachumi advises families to prepare dogs for the transition instead of changing their routine abruptly.

“I would encourage families to prepare for that transition rather than making it an abrupt change,” she says.

Families can gradually adjust feeding, walking, play and rest times before school resumes. Morning walks, appropriate toys, scent games and food puzzles can also keep dogs active while children are away.

“Going back to school should not mean the dog suddenly loses the companionship and care it received during the holidays,” Gachumi notes.

Signs your dog may be struggling

Excessive barking or whining, destructive behaviour, pacing, restlessness, changes in appetite, toileting accidents, withdrawal or unusual clinginess can signal that a dog is struggling with the change.

Some dogs may also lose interest in activities they normally enjoy or become overly excited when family members return.

Gachumi urges parents to look at when the behaviour occurs.

“If they consistently happen when the children leave for school or when the dog is left alone, that is useful information,” she observes.

Families should respond with patience rather than punishment. If the behaviour becomes severe or persistent or comes with physical symptoms, owners should consult a qualified veterinarian or animal behaviour professional.

Keeping children connected to pets

Children do not need to spend hours with their pets to maintain a strong bond.

After school, they can play with the dog, groom it, practise commands or simply sit together while doing homework.

“Consistency and quality time matter more than quantity,” Gachumi explains.

Parents can also give children age-appropriate pet-care responsibilities. Younger children can help with supervised grooming, feeding and play while older children can assist with walks, training and exercise.

“A child learns that another living being depends on them every single day - not only when they feel like playing,” Gachumi says.

Parents should also teach children to respect dogs' boundaries and avoid pulling their ears or tails, climbing on them or disturbing them while eating or sleeping.

With unfamiliar dogs, Gachumi recommends a simple rule: ask before touching.

“A child should never run up to a strange dog, hug it or put their face close to its face,” she says. “They should first ask the owner and allow the dog to approach calmly.”

Beyond the guard dog

Dogs have traditionally served as guard animals in many Kenyan homes. Gachumi says families are gradually embracing them as companions while still recognising their role in security.

Responsible ownership goes beyond feeding a dog and expecting it to protect the compound. Dogs need proper nutrition, veterinary care, exercise, training and companionship.

“A well-cared-for and properly trained dog can still provide security while also being a loving companion,” she says.

“They are not simply animals that live in our compound; they are animals that live alongside us and become part of our families,” Gachumi adds.

Busy schedules can also lead owners to miss vaccination dates, postpone veterinary visits or forget flea and tick prevention.

“Good nutrition, regular exercise, timely vaccinations, parasite control and routine vet checks go a long way in keeping pets healthy and happy,” she says.

Rabies remains a public health concern in Kenya. The World Health Organization recommends vaccinating at least 70 per cent of dogs in areas at risk to prevent transmission of dog-mediated rabies.

A digital reminder for busy families

PetStore Kenya's free Pet Vault app lets owners set reminders for veterinary appointments, vaccinations, walks, and other routines.

It also allows owners to keep digital health records, including vaccination and flea and tick treatment dates, and provides information on veterinary clinics across Kenya.

The platform also offers pet products and services.

For families considering getting a pet, Gachumi advises them to consider the long-term commitment involved.

“Don’t choose a pet based on what you want today; choose based on the life you can give them for the next 10–15 years,” she advises.

“If you choose to have a pet, make them part of the family - not just part of the compound,” she adds.