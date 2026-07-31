Kenya has no system to track lost pets despite rising cases, vets say

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Kenya has no centralised register for lost dogs and cats, experts say. [File,Standard]

Kenya has no centralised register for lost dogs and cats even as veterinary clinics and animal welfare groups report a steady rise in missing pet cases, industry professionals say.

Families increasingly turn to social media, clinics and community groups to search for missing animals, but no national body collects data on how many pets go missing each year. Veterinary professionals say the gap has made it harder to gauge the true scale of the problem or measure the risks pets face once lost, including road accidents, disease, theft and poisoning.

Rescue organisations and welfare groups say most disappearances trace back to preventable lapses, among them unsecured gates, pets slipping leashes, panic triggered by fireworks or thunderstorms, and unsterilized animals roaming on instinct.

Unsupervised young pets and animals without visible identification are also harder to recover, they say.

"Pets are more than companions; they are family. Losing one can be devastating, but many cases are preventable through responsible pet ownership," noted Rosebella Ochango, a veterinary professional and business developer at PetStore Kenya.

Ochango, who works with clinics and pet owners on preventive healthcare and access to pet products, urged owners to secure their compounds and fit pets with identification tags.

She also pointed to microchipping, now available at clinics in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru, as a more permanent option since it links a unique number to an owner's contact details.

"These simple actions can make all the difference in helping pets stay safe and find their way home if they ever become lost," she explained.

Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers and smart collars are also gaining traction among owners who want to monitor a pet's location through a mobile app, though experts caution the devices should supplement rather than replace secure fencing and supervision.

Veterinary professionals advise keeping pets indoors during fireworks or construction noise, since even trained animals can bolt in panic, and recommend regular recall training. Owners whose pets go missing are advised to search nearby areas immediately, alert neighbours and clinics and share recent photographs through community platforms.

Once found, vets recommend a checkup to rule out injuries, dehydration, parasites or infectious disease before the animal returns to its normal routine.

"The small actions we take today can prevent heartbreak tomorrow," Ochango added. "Every pet deserves the chance to come home safely."